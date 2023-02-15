Plex Adding Four New FAST Channels from FOX Offering News, Weather, Music, More

The 16 million monthly active users that enjoy the free streaming service Plex now have even more content at their fingertips. The service has announced the addition of four new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels from FOX.

The new FOX FAST channels coming to Plex are:

LiveNOW from FOX: A raw, live and unfiltered streaming news service focused on delivering the most relevant and engaging coverage of all news across the country. With studios in Phoenix, Arizona and Orlando, the streaming service currently hosts nearly 120 hours of live news coverage each week, with limited commentary and no opinion.

FOX Weather: 24/7 ad-supported streaming weather service operated by FOX News Media. The service builds upon FOX News Channel’s expansive newsgathering units — along with FOX Television Stations’ resources and a combined 120 meteorologists – to provide local, regional and national coverage of severe weather events along with extensive live programming. FOX Weather showcases an innovative approach to forecasting by optimizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive, state-of-the-art 3D radar to deliver the most informative coverage of all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term.

TMZ: TMZ breaks the biggest stories in entertainment as only it can—with accuracy, irreverent humor and youthful energy.

FOX Soul: The Black community’s premiere free streaming platform features some of the most iconic faces and voices of black culture including “Cocktails with Queens” hosted by Claudia Jordan, the award-winning FOX SOUL’s Black Report, the black filmmaker showcase known as “FOX SOUL’s Screening Room” hosted by Vivica A. Fox, The Business of Being Black with Tammi Mac, The Book of Sean hosted by Dr. Sean McMillan and much more.

“We’re thrilled to expand our FAST channel lineup with the addition of FOX Weather, FOX Soul, LiveNOW from FOX and TMZ,” said Shawn Eldridge, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Content, Plex. “This partnership enhances our content offering and strengthens our commitment to providing a diverse range of free, high-quality entertainment for our viewers. The addition of these channels further expands our growing line-up, making Plex the go-to destination for all your entertainment needs.”

Plex offers more than 50,000 movies, and hundreds of free streaming channels. Users can sign up for the free tier of the service, or upgrade with a Plex Pass for $4.99 per month, which gives the ability to download content and personalize your Plex experience.

FOX is just the latest broadcast network to bring free channels to Plex. In January, the service picked up several new channels from PBS, including streams dedicated to Julia Child, “Antiques Roadshow,” “Nature” and more. Plex also added content from the Chinese streaming service Jubao in late January, to celebrate Lunar New Year in style.