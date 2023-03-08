Plex Adds MotorTrend Free Streaming Channel to United States, Canada, Five Other International Markets
Lovers of automotive rehab shows, live motorsports, and car enthusiast programming are in for an exciting ride. Plex now offers the free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) programming from MotorTrend. This move is part of the planned international expansion of MotorTrend’s FAST channel, marking the first launch into overseas markets. In addition to being on Plex in the United States and Canada, the MoterTrend channel will be available in India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and United Kingdom.
“MotorTrend understands that the love of cars is a shared experience that transcends cultures and international borders, and we’re excited to expand our distribution into international markets with our partners at Plex,” MotorTrend Group’s head of distribution Mark Jocson said. “The ease of non-subscription streaming and our fun and informative shows celebrating car culture are universally engaging. MotorTrend FAST TV’s success across North America has shown us that our automotive content is resonating with fans, and we’re confident international audiences are going to love it, too.”
The most well-liked programs from MotorTrend — including “Roadkill,” “Bitchin’ Rides,” and “Texas Metal” — are streamed live for free on the FAST channel. Weekends also feature “Roadkill,” a unique programming block that is completely devoted to MotorTrend’s No. 1 digital series and the shows it has influenced. David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan, two of MotorTrend’s most well-liked specialists, focus on automotive chaos theory on Saturdays and Sundays. This involves the brilliant execution of bad ideas involving various muscle cars, 4x4s, and/or hot rods. The well-liked offshoot “Faster With Finnegan” is also showing over the weekend.
“Expanding the availability of MotorTrend FAST TV to Plex users across the globe enables millions of new viewers can easily enjoy MotorTrend’s fun and informative shows that celebrate car culture, and builds upon our commitment to providing our users with the best possible content,” Plex VP Shawn Eldridge said.
With the company stating in January that it had 332 FAST channels in the fourth quarter of 2022, Plex built on that number over the course of last year. Additionally, if the service keeps adding new networks on a weekly basis, the total number of FAST offerings could skyrocket.
These new additions are just the latest free channels to go live on Plex in recent weeks. Four additional channels, including news and weather, were added to the service in the middle of February. A week later, six additional free channels, including new entertainment channels, sports channels, and even Spanish-language choices, were added. Plex also added nine more free channels earlier this month, including entertainment networks like “Duck Dynasty,” “Dance Moms,” and “Drag Race.”
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 300+ free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
The service also offers a universal watchlist - simply add the streaming services you subscribe to and Plex becomes an automatic launch portal for any show or movie. This saves you the trouble of looking up what is streaming where.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
The service offers 11 live local news channels, including outlets in Detroit, Atlanta, Memphis, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Boston, and Seattle.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.