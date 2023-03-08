Plex Adds MotorTrend Free Streaming Channel to United States, Canada, Five Other International Markets

Lovers of automotive rehab shows, live motorsports, and car enthusiast programming are in for an exciting ride. Plex now offers the free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) programming from MotorTrend. This move is part of the planned international expansion of MotorTrend’s FAST channel, marking the first launch into overseas markets. In addition to being on Plex in the United States and Canada, the MoterTrend channel will be available in India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and United Kingdom.

“MotorTrend understands that the love of cars is a shared experience that transcends cultures and international borders, and we’re excited to expand our distribution into international markets with our partners at Plex,” MotorTrend Group’s head of distribution Mark Jocson said. “The ease of non-subscription streaming and our fun and informative shows celebrating car culture are universally engaging. MotorTrend FAST TV’s success across North America has shown us that our automotive content is resonating with fans, and we’re confident international audiences are going to love it, too.”

The most well-liked programs from MotorTrend — including “Roadkill,” “Bitchin’ Rides,” and “Texas Metal” — are streamed live for free on the FAST channel. Weekends also feature “Roadkill,” a unique programming block that is completely devoted to MotorTrend’s No. 1 digital series and the shows it has influenced. David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan, two of MotorTrend’s most well-liked specialists, focus on automotive chaos theory on Saturdays and Sundays. This involves the brilliant execution of bad ideas involving various muscle cars, 4x4s, and/or hot rods. The well-liked offshoot “Faster With Finnegan” is also showing over the weekend.

“Expanding the availability of MotorTrend FAST TV to Plex users across the globe enables millions of new viewers can easily enjoy MotorTrend’s fun and informative shows that celebrate car culture, and builds upon our commitment to providing our users with the best possible content,” Plex VP Shawn Eldridge said.

With the company stating in January that it had 332 FAST channels in the fourth quarter of 2022, Plex built on that number over the course of last year. Additionally, if the service keeps adding new networks on a weekly basis, the total number of FAST offerings could skyrocket.

These new additions are just the latest free channels to go live on Plex in recent weeks. Four additional channels, including news and weather, were added to the service in the middle of February. A week later, six additional free channels, including new entertainment channels, sports channels, and even Spanish-language choices, were added. Plex also added nine more free channels earlier this month, including entertainment networks like “Duck Dynasty,” “Dance Moms,” and “Drag Race.”