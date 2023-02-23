Plex Adds Six Free Streaming Channels, Including ‘The Price is Right,’ ‘Baywatch,’ and More

The Plex engine just keeps humming along. The free streaming service announced on Thursday that it is adding six new channels to its programming lineup. Plex users now have access to new entertainment channels, sports and even Spanish-language options.

The new channels available to Plex users now include:

“Baywatch”: Join the “Baywatch” lifeguards on their thrilling adventures filled with beautiful beaches and those iconic red swimsuits.

“The Price is Right”: Television’s longest-running game show, featuring host Bob Barker, where audience members try to win cash and prizes.

PickleTV: The next great sports channel is here and it’s all about the fastest-growing sport in America: Pickleball.

AKC.tv: AKC.tv features live dog events, training & health tips for you and your pup, and original series from the American Kennel Club.

Aym Sports TV (Spanish Language): A leader in sports, offering coverage of some of the most prominent leagues in Mexico such as LMB, LNBP, Premier League, and more.

CombaTV (Spanish Language): Programming dedicated to combat sports, including wrestling, boxing, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and more.

The additions are just the latest new free streaming channels to go live on Plex this month. In mid-February, the service added four more free channels, including news, weather, and even the latest hot gossip from Hollywood via the TMZ channel.

Plex also added a critical update to its user interface this month. On Feb. 16, the service introduced a feature that allows users to skip over opening and closing credit scenes on all of its movies and TV shows. The Plex skip feature offers the added innovation of detecting when content has post-credit scenes, so users will know not to turn off their TV without getting every second of content.

Plex now has over 16 million users, and it doubled the amount of free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels it offered in 2022. If the service continues adding channels at this rate, it may well double its count again before 2023 is over.