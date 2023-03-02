Plex Introduces Nine Free Streaming Channels, Including ‘Duck Dynasty,’ ‘Drag Race Universe,’ Others

Are you a lover of “Duck Dynasty,” “Dance Moms” or “Drag Race?” If that’s the case, Plex has you covered. The free streaming service is adding those channels, among others, to its programming lineup.

Plex is a unique streaming service that offers on-demand access to over 50,000 movies and TV shows, as well as access to hundreds of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. The service also allows viewers to store and watch their own digital media with a monthly, annual, or lifetime subscription. Customers can use Plex to stream films and episodes purchased elsewhere to home videos. The recently added channels are the latest additions to the quickly growing platform.

The new channels available to Plex users now include:

ANIME x HIDIVE : Love anime? Check out an action-packed assortment of HIDIVE’s streaming lineup on Anime X HIDIVE. Find your new favorite anime today!

Sleuth : It’s crime all the time on this international 24-hour detective channel.

Cold Case Files : Cold Case Files tells stories of those who never gave up searching for answers - and finally found justice.

Dance Moms : Dance Moms presented by Lifetime features the drama and larger-than-life personalities of competitive dance.

Duck Dynasty : Meet the close-knit family behind a successful sporting empire.

Matched Married Meet : What happens when total strangers meet at the altar? Watch Married at First Sight all day, every day.

Military Heroes : From ancient civilizations to modern battlegrounds, see our heroes in action as they brave the front lines.

Drag Race Universe : Hail the world’s fiercest Queens, who strut their stuff on the way to drag superstardom.

GLORY Kickboxing: Kickboxing is non-stop explosive action from start to finish. The fights are all stand-up, all-striking, all the time.

Plex has increased the number (FAST) channels it provided in 2022, with the company announcing in January that it had 332 FAST channels in the fourth quarter of 2022. And if the service continues to roll out new channels weekly, its number of FAST offerings could rise exponentially.

These new additions are just the latest free channels to go live on Plex in recent weeks. In mid-February, the service added four other channels, including news and weather, followed by six more free channels a week later, such as new entertainment channels, sports and even Spanish-language options.

In February, Plex also unveiled a feature that enables users to fast-forward through the opening and ending credits of all of its films and TV programs. The Plex skip function has the additional innovation of identifying post-credit scenes in content, so users will be aware not to turn off their TVs before watching every last bit of it.