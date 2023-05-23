Prime Video Announces WNBA Schedule for 2023 Season; Games Start This Week

WNBA fans likely already know that Prime Video is the primary broadcasting partner of the Seattle Storm in Washington state, and streams around 30 of the team’s games every season. But they may not know that Prime Video will also carry more than 20 other WNBA contests this season, including five doubleheaders, as well as the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game.

Throughout the 2023 season, Prime Video will air four games as part of the annual WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, including the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The Commissioner’s Cup is an in-season competition, and each team in the league has 10 regular season games designated as Cup play. The two teams with the most points from their Cup games will enter the Commissioner’s Cup Championship and compete for a special prize pool.

“We are excited to offer the action of the WNBA to Prime members on Thursdays this season, bringing them closer to the players and teams they love,” Amazon’s global sports video VP Marie Donoghue said. “Our investment in women’s sports extends beyond our live coverage, as we’re dedicated to highlighting storytelling about female athletes, and empowering female leadership in front of and behind the camera. We are thrilled to bring the excitement of women’s basketball to Prime Video again this season, and look forward to continuing to champion women’s sports.”

By bringing these games on board, Prime Video is continuing to add to its exclusive lineup of live sports. These WNBA matchups will be exclusives and won’t be available to watch anywhere else, even the WNBA’s out-of-market streaming platform WNBA League Pass. In addition to these contests, Prime Video will be the only service or broadcast channel that carries the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game in 2023. The game will be free to stream for all users, whether they are Prime Video customers or not.

What is the full schedule of WNBA games on Prime Video in 2023?