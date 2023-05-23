 Skip to Content
Prime Video Announces WNBA Schedule for 2023 Season; Games Start This Week

WNBA fans likely already know that Prime Video is the primary broadcasting partner of the Seattle Storm in Washington state, and streams around 30 of the team’s games every season. But they may not know that Prime Video will also carry more than 20 other WNBA contests this season, including five doubleheaders, as well as the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game.

Throughout the 2023 season, Prime Video will air four games as part of the annual WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, including the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The Commissioner’s Cup is an in-season competition, and each team in the league has 10 regular season games designated as Cup play. The two teams with the most points from their Cup games will enter the Commissioner’s Cup Championship and compete for a special prize pool.

“We are excited to offer the action of the WNBA to Prime members on Thursdays this season, bringing them closer to the players and teams they love,” Amazon’s global sports video VP Marie Donoghue said. “Our investment in women’s sports extends beyond our live coverage, as we’re dedicated to highlighting storytelling about female athletes, and empowering female leadership in front of and behind the camera. We are thrilled to bring the excitement of women’s basketball to Prime Video again this season, and look forward to continuing to champion women’s sports.”

By bringing these games on board, Prime Video is continuing to add to its exclusive lineup of live sports. These WNBA matchups will be exclusives and won’t be available to watch anywhere else, even the WNBA’s out-of-market streaming platform WNBA League Pass. In addition to these contests, Prime Video will be the only service or broadcast channel that carries the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game in 2023. The game will be free to stream for all users, whether they are Prime Video customers or not.

What is the full schedule of WNBA games on Prime Video in 2023?

Date Time (ET) Matchup
Thursday, May 25 10 p.m. Minnesota Lynx @ Phoenix Mercury
Thursday, June 1 8 p.m. Connecticut Sun @ Minnesota Lynx
Thursday, June 8 7 p.m. Las Vegas Aces @ Connecticut Sun
Thursday, June 15 7 p.m. Atlanta Dream @ Connecticut Sun
Thursday, June 15 10 p.m. Seattle Storm @ Las Vegas Aces
Thursday, June 22 8 p.m. Washington Mystics @ Chicago Sky
Thursday, June 22 10 p.m. Indiana Fever @ Seattle Storm
Thursday, June 29 10 p.m. New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces
Thursday, July 6 7 p.m. Seattle Storm @ Connecticut Sun
Thursday, July 20 8 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks @ Minnesota Lynx
Thursday, July 20 10 p.m. Las Vegas Aces @ Seattle Storm
Thursday, July 27 7 p.m. Atlanta Dream @ New York Liberty
Thursday, August 3 10 p.m. Atlanta Dream @ Phoenix Mercury
Thursday, August 10 7 p.m. Minnesota Lynx @ Indiana Fever
Thursday, August 10 10 p.m. Connecticut Sun @ Phoenix Mercury
Tuesday, August 15 TBD Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game
Thursday, August 17 10 p.m. New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces
Thursday, August 24 7 p.m. New York Liberty @ Connecticut Sun
Thursday, August 31 7 p.m. Phoenix Mercury @ Connecticut Sun
Thursday, August 31 10 p.m. Washington Mystics @ Las Vegas Aces
Thursday, September 7 7 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks @ New York Liberty
Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

