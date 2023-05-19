Everything You Need to Know About WNBA League Pass for 2023 Season

The NBA might be nearly ready to wrap up its season, but the WNBA season is just beginning! The 2023 WNBA regular season starts on Friday, May 19, and if you don’t live in a city where a WNBA team resides, you’ll need an out-of-market games service to watch live contests.

That’s what WNBA League Pass is all about! This service allows you to watch out-of-market games live, and see full-length on-demand game replays as well. There’s a lot more to WNBA League Pass than meets the eye, so keep reading for all the details you’ll need!

How Much Does WNBA League Pass Cost?

How Much Does WNBA League Pass Cost? Does WNBA League Pass Have a Free Trial?

Does WNBA League Pass Have a Free Trial? Does WNBA League Pass Have Single-Game Options?

Does WNBA League Pass Have Single-Game Options? What Other Features Does WNBA League Pass Have?

What Other Features Does WNBA League Pass Have? What Content is Blacked Out on WNBA League Pass?

What Content is Blacked Out on WNBA League Pass? Will Seattle Storm Games be Available on WNBA League Pass?

Will Seattle Storm Games be Available on WNBA League Pass? How Can You Sign Up for WNBA League Pass?

How Can You Sign Up for WNBA League Pass? What Devices Can You Use to Stream WNBA League Pass?

How Much Does WNBA League Pass Cost?

WNBA League Pass has two subscription options: a season-long plan for $24.99, or $7.99 per month. Since the WNBA season lasts from May to September, you can save nearly 40% by going for the season-long subscription over the monthly plan.

Does WNBA League Pass Have a Free Trial?

No, WNBA League Pass does not offer a free trial at this time.

Does WNBA League Pass Have Single-Game Options?

Yes! Although WNBA League Pass does not offer a single-team option, it does offer users the ability to sign up for a single game for just $2.99.

What Other Features Does WNBA League Pass Have?

WNBA League Pass includes the following features:

Stream out-of-market games (certain national exclusions and local blackouts apply, check below for more details)

Access to full-length and condensed replays of every game

Explore hundreds of classic games from previous seasons

Live game DVR

Multi-game viewing on web

What Content is Blacked Out on WNBA League Pass?

As with any out-of-market games service, WNBA League Pass will not allow users in markets where games are being shown locally on TV to watch that game live.

In the United States, certain nationally televised games (currently, those on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, and Prime Video) are not available live on WNBA League Pass. Additionally, certain nationally televised games within Canada (currently, those on TSN, Sportsnet, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Prime Video, and NBA TV Canada) and other countries internationally (currently, those on Prime Video) are not available live on WNBA League Pass.

Will Seattle Storm Games be Available on WNBA League Pass?

Prime Video became the streaming partner of the Seattle Storm in spring of 2022. Prime Video streams approximately 30 Storm games every season in the Washington area, but users outside that area can still stream the team on WNBA League Pass. Other Prime Video WNBA games that are broadcast nationally are subject to blackout rules, and will not be available on WNBA League Pass.

How Can You Sign Up for WNBA League Pass?

You can sign up by visiting wnba.com/leaguepass or through in-app purchases via the WNBA App on an iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone, Android tablet, Amazon Fire, or Roku device. To purchase through these devices, users must first download the WNBA App. WNBA League Pass is also available for purchase through YouTube TV. However, users who purchase WNBA League Pass via wnba.com/leaguepass or the WNBA App will not be able to access WNBA League Pass on YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream WNBA League Pass?

WNBA League Pass content is available on the web, as well as through the all-new WNBA App on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku devices. Users who sign up for WNBA League Pass through YouTube TV (but not users who sign up via wnba.com/leaguepass or the WNBA App) will also be able to access WNBA League Pass on YouTube TV.