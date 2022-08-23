Report: YouTube TV Plans to Add New Picture-In-Picture Feature Called “Mosaic Mode”

One of the most requested features of YouTube TV has been the ability to watch multiple channels at the same time. According to a report from Protocol, it sounds like it is finally coming to the live TV streaming service soon. The feature, which would allow you to watch up to four channels in a grid, has been reportedly dubbed “Mosaic Mode.”

Picture-in-picture is a much-requested feature for cord-cutters, in particular sports fans. It was one of the favorite features of PlayStation Vue, which also allowed streaming of four channels at the same time. While the feature was originally only available on PS4, the company extended it to Apple TV prior to shutting down.

fuboTV is the only live streamer which currently offers the feature, which Fubo calls “Multi-View.” The company has since expanded the feature to include “FanView,” which offers stats and scores while watching in picture-in-picture mode.

fuboTV’s “Multi-View” is exclusively available on Apple TV devices, so it will be interesting to see if YouTube TV can offer its version on additional platforms like Chromecast with Google TV.

It would not be a surprise if YoutTube included the feature in its “4K Plus Add-On,” which costs $19.99 per month. Outside of 5.1 Surround Sound (which is available to all users), this subscription plan has captured most of the new features on the service.

In addition to offering 4K streams of select sports, the “4K Plus Add-On” also includes the ability to download from your DVR offline, as well as to stream on unlimited devices in your home. This wouldn’t be very different than on YouTube, which historically required its YouTube Premium service to play videos in the background.