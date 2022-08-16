Roku Channel Adds 14 New Channels, Including Local News Outlets, Ion, Court TV, More

On Tuesday, Roku announced the launch of 14 new linear channels on The Roku Channel and through its Live TV Guide.

Besides the eight local news channels announced in June, The Roku Channel is also adding local outlets from San Diego, Boston, and the Bay Area, as well as a national broadcast channel NBCUniversal's LX News, a news network by NBCUniversal Local aimed at adults aged 18 to 45.

The Roku Channel is also offering free access to a host of new genres including additional local news channels, Spanish-language entertainment, lifestyle, true crime, and more.

Six new channels from Scripps are being introduced that feature hit crime, drama, and action genres including: BOUNCE XL, Court TV, Grit Xtra, ion, ion Mystery, and ion Plus. The Roku Channel is also bringing viewers popular television favorites such as “NCIS,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire,” “Law & Order,” “Hawaii Five-O,” and more.

Full Channel List:

BBC Kids: Entertaining, energetic, unpredictable, and clever, BBC Kids is a new channel that kids will love and parents can trust.

BOUNCE XL: Bounce XL offers the best in Black television, including original programming and specials, scripted sitcoms, and dramas.

Cheaters: Victims of suspected cheating hire hidden camera crews to spy on significant others and gather incriminating evidence.

Cine EstrellaTV: Cine EstrellaTV is an all-new 24-hour movie channel celebrating Latin cinema for the on-the-go movie fan.

Court TV: Court TV, the original true crime network, features live gavel-to-gavel, in-depth legal reporting of the nation’s most compelling trials. In addition, the network features engaging specials and true crime series.

Grit Xtra: Grit is home to your favorite bold, brave and legendary action heroes. Showcasing classic all-American storytelling in its iconic Western movies and series.

Ion: Ion is “Positively Entertaining” and features a collection of television’s most-watched dramas and original programming.

Ion Mystery: Ion Mystery features investigative crime series, real-life docuseries, and exclusive originals.

Ion Plus: Ion Plus is home to 24/7 entertainment featuring hit series and top dramas.

NBC Boston News: Get the latest local news, breaking updates, weather forecast, and live events in the Boston area.

LX News: Live news coverage and innovative storytelling examining the events shaping our world.

NBC San Diego News: Get the latest local news, breaking updates, weather forecast, and live events in the San Diego area.

NBC San Francisco Bay Area News: Get the latest local news, breaking updates, weather forecast, and live events in the Bay Area.

Roku Channel Westerns: This channel features viewer-favorite Western movies/series including “Apache Junction,” “The Westerner,” “The Rebel” and more.

To create easy access to these channels, Roku recently launched a “Live TV Zone” directly to their home screen in the left-hand navigation bar. The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and more than 300 free live linear television channels in the U.S.