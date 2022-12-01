Roku Channel Continues Expansion of Offerings, Adding Channels Dedicated to Food, Music and More

There hardly seems to be a day that goes by this fall without word of another addition to The Roku Channel’s programming lineup. The service already announced the launch of the first-ever linear NHL channel today, and is now informing users of nine more channels available as of Dec. 1, many of which come with a seasonal holiday theme.

The new programming options available today in addition to the new NHL channel are:

Come Dine with Me: Amateur chefs compete to host the ultimate dinner party, with shocking guests and delicious entertainment.

iHeart Christmas Classics: The original holiday hits! Including Bing Crosby, Perry Como, The Carpenters, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin.

iHeart Christmas Jazz: Holiday favorites from Jazz superstars: David Benoit, Ella Fitzgerald, Wynton Marsalis, Brian McKnight, and more!

iHeart North Pole Radio: DJ Santa! Hear Frosty the Snowman, Charlie Brown, The Chipmunks, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, and more!

iHeartChristmas: Sing along to your holiday favorites! Including All I Want for Christmas Is You, Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, and Jingle Bell Rock.

Latino Vibes: Latino Vibes celebrates our vibrant and varied culture, where family is the heart and soul and big dreams are a way of life.

Vevo Holiday: Vevo's largest holiday TV lineup to date features carefully curated, 24-hour programming ranging from traditional Christmas music, such as "Silent Night" and "O Holy Night," to holiday classics, such as "Winter Wonderland" and "Let It Snow!," and newer hits, such as "Mistletoe" and "Santa Tell Me."

WildEarth: LIVE expert-hosted wild animal experiences, where viewers can interact in real time with the expert guides.

Women's Sports Network: The best leagues. The best athletes. The best of women's sports all in one place. GAME ON!

In addition to these new sports and entertainment offerings, The Roku Channel is also now providing users a new, free “Great British Baking Show” channel tied to the premiere of the reboot of “The Great American Baking Show” on Friday, Dec. 2. Roku has also incorporated 11 free channels from AMC Networks focusing on some of the best content from across its cable and streaming outlets.