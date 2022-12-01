The Roku Channel to Launch NHL Free, Ad-Supported Channel

The ad-supported, free streaming hub The Roku Channel is ready to drop the puck on a brand new sports-focused channel offering. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Roku launched an official NHL channel that will allow fans to catch the latest game action, relive some of the best moments in the league’s history, and get a glimpse of the sport’s biggest stars off of the ice.

According to a report from The Sports Business Journal, the channel will provide fans with “highlights from recent games, event-specific content tied to the league calendar, classic condensed games and other assorted archival programming.”

The NHL channel will have a library of documentaries and other behind-the-scenes content, similar to Roku’s other sports-specific channels from the ACC, Pac-12, NHRA, and Spanish football club Real Madrid.

The Roku Channel has been beefing up its sports offerings of late, adding free channel from combat sports streamer FITE, the long-running sports talk program “The Rich Eisen Show” in recent months, and channels from HBCU-Go Sports, Perfect Game TV, the PGA Tour, and more.

In addition to its new sports offerings, The Roku Channel has also premiered a new, free “Great British Baking Show” channel tied to the premiere of reboot of “The Great American Baking Show” on Friday, Dec. 2. Roku has also incorporated 11 free channels from AMC Networks focusing on some of the best content from across its cable and streaming outlets.

With new channels seemingly being added every week, Roku now boasts 2.3 million active accounts and reported that its platform saw more than 21.9 billion hours streamed during the third quarter of 2022. Though not live games, Roku clearly sees the value that sports content can bring to its platform, as most other streamers have been learning as well.