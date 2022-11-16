Roku Channel Updates Live TV Guide, Adds More than Two Dozen New Free Channels

The Roku Channel is continuing to add more content to its offerings. The free streaming service has unleashed a whole slate of new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels just in time for viewers to enjoy during their time off around Thanksgiving.

Also, users of the Roku Channel are now able to stream new content in popular genres, including news, sports, kids and family, lifestyle, Spanish-language entertainment, and more from the Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide.

“We’re proud to bring our audience an abundance of entertainment options from top content providers they know and love,” The Roku Channel’s head of AVOD Ashley Hovey said. “We always strive to bring our users more ways to watch in-demand content. This launch welcomes new programming from a variety of genres, including news and sports, and dedicated channels from beloved personalities and iconic series to The Roku Channel.”

Check out a full list of the most recent additions to the Roku Channel’s catalog of free channels.

Channel Content About K-Content by CJ ENM: Meet the best K-content channel from Asia’s #1 entertainment company. All Real: From Banijay Rights, this U.S. reality-based channel is set to feature several nostalgic hit U.S. reality shows from the noughties. All Reality WEtv: Real moments. Real stories. Real drama. If you love reality, you need All Reality WEtv! All Weddings WEtv: Brides. Bling. Drama! If you love weddings, then say “I do” to All Weddings WEtv. AMC Showcase: The dramas you know. The stories you’ll love. All AMC all the time. AMC Thrillers: Get your adrenaline pumping with heart-pounding action that will have you on the edge of your seat. At Home with Family Handyman: Hands-on inspiration for making your house a home. Emeril Lagasse Channel: Award-winning celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse shares his culinary prowess and signature “New Orleans” style on The Emeril Lagasse Channel: a one-of-a-kind foodie fan experience. BAM! Fear Factor: From Banijay Rights, “Fear Factor” is a true test of stamina and guile for those willing to put their body on the line for $50,000. FilmRise Food: Satisfy your appetite for cooking competitions with hit series “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Iron Chef” during every meal of the day. Gardening with Monty Don: Gardening with Monty Don is the home of the U.K.’s favorite gardener, author, and broadcaster, Monty Don. Great American Adventures: Great American Adventures features more than 500 hours of scripted and unscripted content that highlights southern cooking, DIY, and all things Americana. Great British Baking Show: A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, in hopes of being named the U.K.’s best. HBCU-Go Sports: A cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider for the nation’s 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across all sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, and Olympic sports. HBCU-Go embraces and represents the voice of Black excellence every day of the year, offering viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, and comedy. IFC Films Picks: Star-studded stories. Groundbreaking documentaries. The best independent films from IFC Films and IFC Midnight. Jamie Oliver: Global cooking sensation Jamie Oliver is cooking up his own 24/7 channel, bringing his simple, quick, and no-fuss recipes to an entirely new audience, inspiring and exciting a new generation of amateur home cooks. Like Nastya: “Like Nastya” is a popular show for kids to enjoy activities like singing, dancing, drawing, playing games, and learning. Martha Stewart Channel: The Martha Stewart Channel brings you Martha’s trusted guidance on elevating everyday living, with a wealth of useful “how-to” information on everything from home décor to gardening and entertaining! PBS Antiques Roadshow: Heirlooms and flea market finds 24/7 with “Antiques Roadshow” episodes from the vault! Perfect Game TV: Perfect Game TV is the world’s leading amateur baseball and softball platform featuring the game’s most talented players including an alumni roster of over 1,846 MLB players and 13,889 MLB Draft Selections. PGA TOUR: The PGA TOUR Channel features the best highlights, round recaps, replays, player interviews, original features, and player profiles from the PGA TOUR. Places & Spaces: There’s no place like home, and no channel embraces the interiors, exteriors, and everything in between quite like this. We’re the heart of home. Slightly Off by IFC: From “Portlandia” to “Brockmire,” we know “Slightly Off,” and we know you’ll love it as much as we do. Sony KAL Hindi: Sony KAL Hindi features the most iconic, celebrated, and award-winning drama and comedy television series from India. Stories by AMC: Dive into the bold and inventive AMC shows you’ve come to love with Stories by AMC. The Biggest Loser: From Banijay Rights, the contestants move to the Biggest Loser ranch to begin a journey to reverse the effects of unhealthy living. The Block: The Roku Channel’s premier destination for Black movies and entertainment. Enjoy authentic stories that inspire and celebrate Black culture. The Walking Dead Universe: Join Daryl, the Clarks, and others from the world of “The Walking Dead.” Enjoy cast interviews, BTS moments, and more! TheGRIO: A television network bringing viewers award-winning television shows, movies, sports, news, documentaries, and specials focusing on the African American audience.

In recent weeks, the Roku Channel has also added stations dedicated to English and Spanish-language news offerings from NBC, as well as home shopping options from HSN and QVC. The service also added more sports content, introducing a channel from the combat sports-specialized service FITE.

Adding to the list of over 350 channels now offered by the Roku Channel is not all Roku’s been up to lately. The company also recently introduced a new hub for sports content, which pulls information about live sports events from across all the subscriptions a user has, and puts it all in a single location.