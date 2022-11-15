QVC, HSN Added to Roku Channel, Expanding Home Shopping Options on the Service

The Roku Channel may be free, but it’s about to get a lot more transactional. The company announced on Tuesday that it is adding QVC and HSN to its lineup of free ad-supported TV (FAST) streaming channels.

QVC and HSN will offer Roku Channel users approximately 40 hours per day of live shopping programming across both networks. Daily programs will feature big-name brands and fresh new products presented by celebrities, influencers, and other interesting personalities who engage with customers in real-time on multiple platforms.

This includes such shows as QVC’s “In the Kitchen with David,” or HSN’s “Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic.” When live programming is off-air, the channels will run previously recorded episodes. The additions of QVC and HSN bring the Roku Channel’s total offerings to over 300 channels.

“We are excited to bring QVC and HSN’s entertaining and engaging livestream shopping experiences to the millions of viewers found on The Roku Channel, one of the industry’s leading FAST channel services,” Qurate Retail GroupSM — the channels’ parent company — SVP David Apostolico said. “We’re excited to welcome new and existing customers to QVC and HSN via The Roku Channel, while providing yet another convenient way for our fans to access our uniquely engaging vCommerce content.”

QVC and HSN reportedly reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 linear channels, which are widely available from traditional TV providers, FAST services like The Roku Channel, and live TV streaming platforms. QVC and HSN also reach more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S. via the combined QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience.

“For decades consumers have tuned into both QVC and HSN for engaging shopping experiences from the comfort of their own home. We’re thrilled to partner with QVC and HSN to bring these viewing experiences to the expansive lineup of FAST channels available on The Roku Channel,” Roku Channel’s head of AVOD Ashley Hovey said. “We look forward to connecting both new and existing audiences to QVC and HSN’s valuable shopping programming, featuring deals for the hottest products from top brands that consumers know and love.”

The two home shopping services have been making big strides to expand their reach in the last year. June saw the web launch QVC+ and HSN+, a dedicated streaming service that combines the content of both networks. In September, that service expanded its reach to become available on Samsung Smart TVs. HSN joined QVC on YouTube TV's channel lineup in September.

The Roku Channel has been adding channels left and right as well. On Tuesday, the company announced that more NBC news content is coming to the service, as well as 11 FAST channels from the AMC family of networks. The service now boasts 65.4 million active accounts, all of which will now have access to the suite of offerings from QVC and HSN.