Samsung TV Plus Adds Three New Channels to Streaming Service

Samsung TV Plus, the free ad-supported TV (FAST) service has added three new channels to its lineup of over 200 streaming options: The Hotel Inspector, Plated, and ElectricNow.

“The Hotel Inspector” is a popular British documentary series that features a professional hospitality consultant who works with hotel owners to help turn their struggling businesses around. The show is similar to America’s “Bar Rescue” and “Restaurant Impossible.”

“Plated” is a documentary series in which chefs build the perfect plate and shape the restaurant scene. “Plated” can be found under the Food, Home & Travel tab and fits nicely with similar channels already available on Samsung TV Plus including channels specifically for Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares.”

The ElectricNow channel is the home for movies and TV shows produced by Electric Entertainment. ElectricNow streams the TV crime, adventure, and sci-fi dramas including “Leverage,” “Almost Paradise,” “The Librarians,” “The Outpost,” and more. The channel also offers a number of podcasts that are part of Electric Entertainment’s Surge podcast network.

These new channels help expand Samsung TV Plus and its library in a competitive market with stiff competition. Aside from these three channels, Samsung TV Plus recently added the Tennis Channel's T2 free ad-supported channel in March. The live streaming channel was added to a Sports section of 25 other channels that already includes beIN SPORTS XTRA and fubo Sports Network.

In addition to live streaming, Samsung TV Plus also offers a large on-demand movie library. The free ad-supported app is available on Samsung TVs and select Samsung devices. According to a recent Parks Associate report, 27% of U.S. broadband subscribers used their Samsung Smart TVs as their primary streaming device. With a growing market share, expect to see more channels added to Samsung TV Plus heading into the future.