Report: Samsung TVs Are Streaming Device of Choice for 1/4 Americans, Disney+ Surpasses Hulu

Samsung’s market share is getting larger and there’s a new member of the Big 3, according to the latest Parks Associates report.

According to a new consumer research report put out by the firm, 27 percent of US broadband subscribers used their Samsun Tizen Smart TVs as their primary device for streaming and consuming video content.

“More changes are coming for the video entertainment market in 2022,” said Eric Sorensen, senior contributing analyst at Parks Associates. “The smart TV will cement its status as the default streaming platform in the households. We will see many more content partnerships and service acquisitions among providers and manufacturers. Content creators will leverage their ability to reach audiences directly, while service and content providers will adapt their business models to anticipate higher levels of churn than in previous years.”

Parks Associates also notes that streaming media providers will face increasing competition from digital and social content producers in 2022. Popular online content creators are circumventing established distribution models and building their streaming applications from the ground up. YouTube (not YouTube TV, the company’s live TV streaming service) is a major competitor for streaming services, especially when it comes to younger audiences. You’ll find younger kids and teens gravitating towards YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok more so than Netflix and Disney+ — and they’re completely free to consume.

In a major case of burying the lede, Parks Associates also dropped everyone’s favorite content — a Top 10 list. This time, they posted their Top 10 services based on their OTT Video Market Tracker, an annual service from Parks Associates. Here they are, in order:

Parks Associates Top 10 Streaming Services, Based on Subscription OTT

Netflix Prime Video Disney+ Hulu HBO Max ESPN+ Paramount+ Apple TV+ Starz Showtime

Disney+ replaced Hulu in the Top 3, marking the first time Hulu has ever been outside the top of the list. Also interesting is Paramount+’s status behind ESPN+, despite the incredibly strong year that includes interest from millennial and Gen Z viewers. Somehow, Starz and Showtime are still hanging around, even though they should probably be finally put to rest sometime soon.

“Streaming apps provide new revenue opportunities, especially with the chance to retain content ownership rights,” Sorensen said. “Digital content creators can monetize content and build audiences collected from social networking and video sharing platforms to their streaming applications and websites.”