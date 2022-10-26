 Skip to Content
Screambox Updates User Experience, Releases ‘Terrifier 2’ Just in Time for Halloween

David Satin

Halloween is mere days away, and Cinedigm’s flagship horror streaming service Screambox is relaunching with a new user experience that includes improved content discovery and several free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels from Cinedigm and its partners featuring horror, thriller, and cult movies and series.

The new FAST offerings on Screambox include Cinedgim’s “Bloody Disgusting TV,” “CONtv,” “Crime Hunters,” “El Rey Network,” “Midnight Pulp,” “RetroCrush,” as well as partner channels including “Mystery Science Theatre 3000” and “Shout Factory TV.”

To celebrate the new launch, Screambox is also promoting its latest original movie “Terrifier 2,” which has enjoyed both critical and audience success according to the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The film sits at an 89% score with critics, and its audience score isn’t far behind at 85%. The movie was exclusively available in theaters beginning in August, but is now ready to make its streaming debut on Halloween.

The sequel to “Terrifier” sees Art the Clown returning to Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. “Terrifier 2” marks the fifth on-screen appearance of Art the Clown, who was originally created for a pair of bloody shorts and made his feature-length debut in Damien Leone’s 2013 hit “All Hallows' Eve.” His iconic look and deranged humor have changed the killer clown slasher genre as we know it.

“We couldn’t have dreamed up a better example to validate our investment in horror programming than the incredible success of ‘Terrifier 2,’ an initially fan-funded sequel to a cult favorite that has exceeded all box office expectations by its performance in theatres and will now anchor the new Screambox,” Bloody Disgusting TV managing director Brad Miska said.

Screambox delivers every type of terror imaginable for casual and die-hard fans alike. Refreshed weekly, the service features uncut and ad-free movies and series from popular horror themes such as Supernatural, Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies, and more.

Right now, both Amazon and The Roku Channel are offering their customers a seven-day free trial to Screambox. So if you’re looking to catch “Terrifier 2” for free when it’s available to stream, head to one of those services and sign up for your free trial.

Screambox is available on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Vizio, and Roku, with more smart TV platforms coming soon.

