Sling Freestream Adds Eight New Channels Devoted to Pickleball, Motorsports, Broadway, Poker, More

Sling Freestream isn’t wasting any time carving out a name for itself in the free streaming service marketplace. The service seems to continually be adding something new and exciting for its users to watch, and this week is proving to be no different.

A total of eight new channels has been added to Sling Freestream this week, and are available to all customers now. The service has 275 channels overall, 24 of which are dedicated solely to sports. This makes Sling Freestream one of the biggest purveyors of sports-themed free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels on the market.

The new channels available for all Sling Freestream users now include:

Ace TV - Action, adventure, mystery and drama.

- Action, adventure, mystery and drama. Pickle TV - The next great sports channel is here and it’s all about the fastest growing sport in America: Pickleball.

- The next great sports channel is here and it’s all about the fastest growing sport in America: Pickleball. The Red Green Channel - The Red Green Show follows a hapless handyman, Red Green, as he welcomes viewers to Possum Lake, Canada where Red, his nerdy nephew Harold and other colorful characters film a do-it-yourself TV show.

- The Red Green Show follows a hapless handyman, Red Green, as he welcomes viewers to Possum Lake, Canada where Red, his nerdy nephew Harold and other colorful characters film a do-it-yourself TV show. Fido TV - FidoTV is 100% dedicated to dogs. Original programming includes episodes on specific breeds, training and behavioral issues, and rescue shows. The channel focuses on family-friendly content our best friends bring to our lives. All dogs, all day.

- FidoTV is 100% dedicated to dogs. Original programming includes episodes on specific breeds, training and behavioral issues, and rescue shows. The channel focuses on family-friendly content our best friends bring to our lives. All dogs, all day. Lacrosse TV - Lacrosse TV is the premiere multi-platform media network devoted to the sport of lacrosse.

- Lacrosse TV is the premiere multi-platform media network devoted to the sport of lacrosse. MotoAmerica TV - MotoAmerica TV delivers the high-speed, heart-pounding world of motorcycle road racing in one place. Curated by MotoAmerica, the premier racing series in North America, MotoAmerica TV features an extensive library of races and additional content of the Superbike, Stock 1000, Supersport, Twins Cup, and Junior Cup classes from throughout the series’ history.

- MotoAmerica TV delivers the high-speed, heart-pounding world of motorcycle road racing in one place. Curated by MotoAmerica, the premier racing series in North America, MotoAmerica TV features an extensive library of races and additional content of the Superbike, Stock 1000, Supersport, Twins Cup, and Junior Cup classes from throughout the series’ history. Broadway on Demand - Broadway on Demand provides fans with a 360 degree view of shows from Broadway, Off Broadway, West End, documentaries and more.

- Broadway on Demand provides fans with a 360 degree view of shows from Broadway, Off Broadway, West End, documentaries and more. World Poker Tour - World Poker Tour ignited the global poker boom with a unique television show based on a series of high-stakes tournaments. WPT events turned Gus Hansen into the Great Dane and Daniel Negreanu into Kid Poker, and created dozens of poker-made millionaires.

There’s seemingly something new to watch on Sling Freestream every time you turn around. Just last week, for example, the service added nine more channels dedicated to true crime, anime, home renovation and much more. That addition came on the heels of the rollout of another 16 channels in early April, showing the good folks at Sling are committed to providing a wealth of different options to viewers.

There are also more ways to enjoy Sling Freestream than ever before. On April 13, Sling and Amazon announced that users were now able to watch the service on Amazon Echo Show 8 and 10 devices. Freestream was already available on Echo Show 15 players, but adding it to the smaller generations of the device brings Sling’s free streaming service to more users than ever before.