Sling Freestream Adds Nine New Free Channels Including True Crime, Anime, Home Reno, ‘21 Jump Street,’ More

In this day and age of increasing prices and tightening budgets, the word “free” tends to make our ears prick up in a positive way. Sling Freestream, the free ad-supported arm of Sling TV, has just announced nine new channels to its already broad line-up.

Sling Freestream already has something for everyone, but has added new channels focused on movies, natural disasters, survival, true crime, home renovation, an iconic 1980s TV show, anime, and more.

Check out the new shows launching on Sling Freestream this month:

Hipstr: Dive into a wide array of genres, ranging from groundbreaking documentaries to uproarious comedies, all the way to unique indies and beloved classics.

Real Disaster Channel: Real Disaster Channel offers all the electrifying disaster and survival stories you desire, creating an adrenaline-pumping experience that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

Crime & Justice: Immerse yourself in the dramatic and suspenseful events of actual criminal cases with Crime & Justice.

Property & Reno: For small projects and large-scale renovations alike, Property & Reno offers home improvement inspiration, expert guidance, and stunning transformation stories.

21 Jump Street: This channel is devoted to celebrating the classic cop series “21 Jump Street”, where youthful police officers pose as high school students and track down lawbreakers. The original show starred Johnny Depp, Dustin Nguyen, Holly Robinson Peete and Peter DeLuise.

America’s Dumbest Criminals: Debbie Alan and Daniel Butler invite viewers to join them for a channel dedicated to a fun and comedic journey through the world of lawbreaking in the television show America’s Dumbest Criminals.

FilmRise Anime: Enjoy the best anime entertainment from timeless favorites like “Lupin the Third,” “Saint Seiya,” “Shin Tetsujin 28” and newer additions like “Yu-Gi-Oh!

FilmRise Classic TV: Get six decades of classic primetime favorites, such as “21 Jump Street,” “Hunter,” and “The Greatest American Hero,” available to stream all day long.

FilmRise Free Movies: Witness some of Hollywood’s most renowned stars, such as Matthew McConaughey, Charlize Theron, Zac Efron, and more, as you browse through this channel’s impressive collection of blockbuster movies.

These new channels join an ever-growing lineup featuring “CBS News,” “Game Show Central,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and “Bon Appetit.” Currently, Sling Freestream has an impressive lineup of nearly 300 channels in addition to 41,000 on-demand titles covering a wide variety of genres from blockbusters and thrillers to crime and home improvement.

Recently, the service has added channels from across numerous different Spanish-language genres, cult classic and cowboy movies, food and lifestyle, and more.