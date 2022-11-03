Sling TV Announces $5 Price Hike, Plans Now Start at $40 a Month For New and Existing Customers

Sling TV has increased the price of its live TV streaming service by $5 for new subscribers.

With the price hike, Sling Orange and Sling Blue now each cost $40 a month (the previous price was $35), and if you subscribe to both packages, the bundled price is now $55 vs. the previous $50. This is the first price increase for Sling TV since January 2021, and comes exactly one month after the streamer settled its two-day carriage dispute with Disney for channels including ESPN, Freeform, the Disney Channel, and others.

New Sling Pricing:

Sling Orange: $40 (was $35)

Sling Blue: $40 (was $35)

Sling Orange + Blue: $55 (was $50)

The new pricing will go into effect immediately for new subscribers, while existing subscribers will see the price increase on their first bill after Dec. 3, 2022. The company says that it is planning to add new features to the platform including user profiles and an auto-binge-watching capability.

Fortunately, for now, the prices of Sling’s Extra packs aren’t changing. The packages saw a $1-2 increase during the last price hike from the live streamer.

Sports Extra remains $11 per month (Sports Extra Orange + Blue remains $15), while Comedy Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Hollywood Extra, and Heartland Extra are staying at $6 monthly. The 4 Extras Deal — which includes Comedy, Kids, Lifestyle, and News Extras — remains $13.

The Total TV Deal, which includes all seven Extra Packs and Cloud DVR Plus, will still be $21 per month with Sling Orange or Blue, or $27 with Orange + Blue.

In addition to the feature updates, Sling says that it plans to add 150+ new channels through 2023, which appears to be a combination of free ad-supported channels and add-ons to their Extra packs.

In a statement, Sling’s Group president Gary Schanman said of the price increase:

Sling doesn’t own the networks customers watch — it pays programmers for channels, and the price of programming continues to rise. As the best value in streaming television, Sling is committed to keeping costs low and continually works with programmers to provide reliable service. In fact, Sling hasn’t raised prices in nearly two years and maintains a generous cost advantage compared to its competitors.

For those that want live sports and news, Sling TV is still the least expensive streaming option at $40 a month. In comparison, YouTube TV starts at $64.99 per month, while fuboTV and [Hulu + Live TV] are $69.99 monthly. There are cheaper entertainment-focused live TV options, including Philo at $25 per month, but these skinny bundles do not include live sports or news channels like ESPN, FS1, USA Network, TNT, TBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and others.

Prior to this Sling’s price hike in January 2021, it also raised prices in December 2019, when the service increased the price of Sling Orange and Blue from $25 to $30 – and the combo plan to $45 (from $40). At the time, Sling also increased the price of its 4 Extras, Total TV Deal, and Sports Extra add-ons.

What is Sling Orange and Sling Blue?

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

