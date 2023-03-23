Sling TV Offering Showtime for Free This Weekend; Stream ‘Yellowjackets’ Premiere, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

One of the best features of being a Sling TV user is the amount of free content you’ll get. Current Sling customers are finding that out once again, as the service is gearing up to offer another of its Freeview weekends from Friday, March 24 through Monday, March 27.

This time, Sling is serving up a free weekend of the premium cable channel Showtime. That will give Sling users free access to the second season premiere of “Yellowjackets,” as well as “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the movie that just took home the Academy Award for Best Picture of 2022 (and several other trophies, to boot).

Additional highlights of Showtime’s programming lineup that will be available for free to Sling users this weekend include:

“The L Word: Generation Q”: Centers on a group of diverse LGBTQ+ characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks, personal growth and success in Los Angeles.

“Let the Right One In”: Oskar and Eli slowly form a bond, but it soon becomes apparent that she is no ordinary young girl. Eli shares her dark secret revealing her connection to a string of bloody local murders.

“Your Honor”: Bryan Cranston stars as a judge confronting his deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family.

This offer is good for existing Sling users, but if you’re not a Sling customer yet there’s still good news for you. Sling is offering new users a fantastic deal right now, where they can get half off their first month’s subscription and get a free month of SHOWTIME on-demand, and MGM+ as well. All in all, that’s a $56 value, but you can get it for a total of $20 for a limited time.

Sling users should be well-accustomed to these Freeview weekends by now. The service offered a new channel or premium streamer every weekend during the summer of 2022, and has repeated the promotion several times in 2023. This year, customers have gotten free watching windows for NBA League Pass, MGM+, and BET+ to celebrate Black History Month in February.