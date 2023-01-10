Sling TV Offers Free Week of NBA League Pass with No Sign Up Required

With the college football season now officially over, and the NFL moving into the playoffs, the NBA is starting to inch toward being at the center of the sports conversation. To celebrate, NBA League Pass, the out-of-market games package is offering users a free week of games. Fans can sign up for the package and get a seven-day free trial via Prime Video Channels or through live TV streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV, and others.

However, perhaps the best option is available to subscribers of Sling TV. The streamer is bringing one of its coolest offerings from last year into 2023. Sling is continuing to offer “Freeview Weekends” this year with a free week of League Pass. What makes the Sling free week of basketball different is that users don’t have to sign up for the service to access it, and therefore, don’t have to cancel it to avoid additional fees after the first week.

Starting now, and lasting through 12 midnight ET on Monday, Jan. 16, Sling users will be able to enjoy NBA League Pass at no additional charge. League Pass is the NBA’s out-of-market games package, and this week Sling users will be able to access up to 40 out-of-market contests absolutely free.

If users find themselves loving the NBA League Pass experience, they can easily subscribe inside the Sling app or online under the “My Account” tab, but they won’t be forced to do so ahead of time. A regular subscription to League Pass starts at $14.99 per month. Also, since the Freeview Weekend is available to all SLing users, it doesn’t impact your free trial period to League Pass. That means if you try it out on Sling and need a little extra time to decide if it’s for you, you can sign up through another provider like, Prime Video Channels, and get the free trial!

If you’re not subscribed to Sling TV yet, now is the perfect time to give the service a try. In addition to the free week of NBA League Pass, Sling is offering new customers their first month's subscription for 50% off. That means you can start watching Sling TV now for as little as $20, and enjoy a whole week of the best games in the NBA for free.

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with two distinct plans, each normally starting at $40 per month. The “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including FOX and NBC local channels. Users can also subscribe to “Sling Orange + Blue,” which offers 50 total channels at a $25 per month discount for $55 monthly.

Sling offered “Freeview” weekends all throughout the summer of 2022, giving users a free watching window for AMC+ Faith and Family, Curiosity Stream, Destination America, EPIX Now, Sundance Now, ViX+, Acorn TV, EPIX, ALLBLK, IFC Films, and more. Sling also gave subscribers a “Freeview” week of WE tv at the end of December.