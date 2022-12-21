Sling Offering Customers Free Access to WE TV Until Jan. 2

If you thought Sling TV’s Freeview weekends were for summers only, think again! From now until Jan. 2, Sling is offering the lifestyle and entertainment channel WE tv to all subscribers for free. That’s a nearly two week window to enjoy WE tv’s programming lineup at no cost.

WE tv specializes in unscripted original series such as “Love After Lockup” and docuseries such as “Hip Hop Homicides.” Normally, the channel is offered as part of Sling’s Lifestyle Extra add-on, but if you’re a Sling subscriber who would rather check out WE tv before committing to an extra $6 per month, you can enjoy it now until Jan. 2 for free!

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with two distinct plans. The $40 per month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. However, the $40 per month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including FOX and NBC local channels. Users can also subscribe to “Sling Orange + Blue,” which offers 50 total channels at a $25 per month discount for $55 monthly.

This Freeview period is available to all Sling TV subscribers, which means that Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue customers will be able to take advantage of the promo — as will international subscribers. Sling offered Freeview weekends all summer long, giving users a free watching window for AMC+ Faith and Family, Curiosity Stream, Destination America, EPIX Now, Sundance Now, ViX+, Acorn TV, EPIX, ALLBLK, IFC Films, and more.

Freeviews are not the only free viewing options that Sling offers. The service has been adding more free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to its Sling Free service lately. These channels include educational and family oriented programming on the Da Vinci network, and more news content thanks to its English Al-Jazeera channel, which launched in November.

The bad news for potential subscribers is that Sling recently raised its price from $35 to $40 per month. The good news is that Sling is still one of the cheaper live TV streaming services available, and the recent price increase indicates that it will likely be a few years before Sling’s subscription cost rises again.