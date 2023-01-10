DEAL ALERT: New Sling Subscribers Can Get 50% Off First Month, Free DVR Plus & Premiums For JUST $20

As the NBA and NHL season heat up and we head into the NFL playoffs, Sling TV is launching a great deal on their already budget-conscious live TV streaming service.

New customers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for 50% off, meaning that the normally $40 service is available for just $20. If you want to bundle the two Sling options, you can get Sling Orange + Blue for 50% off, meaning that the plan that normally costs $55 per month will be just $27.50.

On top of that, you will also get DVR Plus (200-hour DVR), Lifestyle Extra, which includes Hallmark, and their Premium Pass, which includes Showtime, Epix, and STARZ for free for a month.

That means you can get your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $20, plus $35 in freebies: DVR Plus ($5), Lifestyle Extra ($6), and Premium Pass ($24).

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV.

Select Start Watching Now.

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both).

Complete Sign-Up.

Get The Deal $20 / month | normally $40 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $20, or get them BOTH for only $27.50 / mo.

For NBA Fans, you can watch every nationally televised NBA game and every contest in the upcoming playoffs with Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, TNT, and ESPN3 (which simulcasts “NBA on ABC”). You can also sign up for Sling’s Sports Extra pack to add on NBA TV, which will give you even more roundball coverage.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (normally $40) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup