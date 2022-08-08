Study: Multicultural Viewers Adopt Connected TV Apps Faster than Public at Large

Advertisers have some new data to play with as App Science has provided new analysis of the viewing habits of multicultural and general market audiences. NextTV reports that the think tank’s “Multicultural Trends Report” indicates multicultural viewers are much bigger streamers than their general market audience counterparts.

App Science’s data suggests that Asian Americans viewers use an average of eight connected TV (CTV) streaming apps — those most of any group in the study — and that the demographic is more likely to use their CTV devices by upwards of 37% over the market as a whole.

According to the report, African American households were close behind at 31% more likely to use CTV devices than the population at large. As far as app amounts, Hispanic households were close behind, averaging seven CTV apps, and using those devices 24% more than the market average.

The most watched CTV content in multicultural homes includes sports, crime, and drama, with the most popular streaming apps for Hispanic audiences being DAZN, Freeform, HGTV Go, Movies Anywhere, SHOWTIME, and VRV. For mobile streaming, viewers turned to Canela TV, Univision Now, Telemundo, Vix, YouTube Kids, and Viki.

African American households also utilized seven CTV apps on average, with preferred apps including SHOWTIME, Livestream, EPIX, Freeform, Xfinity Stream, and Pluto TV. Popular mobile apps for this audience are Worldstar, STARZ, Buzzvideo, Xumo, Crackle, and Tubi.

The App Science study also looked at Asian American audiences, finding that they typically use their eight CTV apps to stream preferred content from channels such as Dramafever, Hotstar, Roku, Dailymotion, Vimeo, and Sling TV. On mobile, these households prefer apps including OnDemand Korea, Viki, Dailymotion, HBO Go, and Crunchyroll.

According to Helen Lum, Executive Vice President at App Science, this data should help advertisers to target appropriate audiences, allowing them to reach the multicultural market more effectively. The data was gathered from over 55 million households and bolstered with third-party consumer data.

Some streamers have already made the move to include more multicultural content on their platforms, especially pertaining to their Spanish-speaking audiences. Last year ESPN launched its ESPN+Mas brand, while YouTube TV premiered its own Spanish Language subscription tiers in May.

Roku upped its foreign-language game recently by incorporating Espacio Latino, its Spanish-language operation hub, onto its devices. As streaming services are making real headway in attracting multicultural audiences to their platforms, advertisers are going to have to pick up the pace if they want to tap into that massive viewership opportunity.