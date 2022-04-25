Study: Peacock to Hit 64.3 Million U.S. Viewers in 2022
It’s been an up-and-down few weeks for the streaming industry as Netflix has tumbled, but HBO Max has climbed; not to mention the unceremonious demise of CNN+. Well, according to analytics firm eMarketer, things are looking up for NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock.
At the end of 2021, parent company Comcast announced that the streamer had 24.5 million monthly active accounts thanks to 54 million sign-ups, many of which came from Comcast cable subscribers who got the service for free. The entertainment conglomerate said that Peacock had 9 million paid subscribers as of the end of last year.
According to the eMarketer report, of Peacock’s 24.5 million active accounts, just over 1/3 of them exist on Peacock’s free plan while the majority are on ad-supported paid accounts, which generate revenue for the streamer on multiple fronts. As Disney+ and Netflix move towards incorporating ads into their experiences, Peacock has already built that functionality into its platform, despite still being markedly behind in terms of subscribers.
And if eMarketer’s projections bear out, there will be even more opportunities for the fledging streamer to grow its revenue. By the end of the year, eMarketer’s report indicates that Peacock will hit 64.3 million U.S. viewers; still substantially behind the biggest players in the game and a much different metric than paid subscribers, but it is noteworthy for the platform that has essentially been an afterthought for much of the streaming community since launching in July 2020.
eMarketer believes that Peacock will be in the homes of 25% of all internet users by 2026, meaning that the NBCU streamer will be available to 84.2 million viewers in four years.
