Telly Opens Registration for Dual-Screen Smart TV Completely Free for Customers; Founded by Pluto TV Founder

Have you ever felt that there is just too much content on streaming to be contained on a single screen? Have you ever looked for a new TV only to be overwhelmed by the cost? Well, as of Monday, there might be a solution to both of those concerns. Founded by Ilya Pozin — who also founded live TV streaming service Pluto TV — television technology company Telly has announced its state-of-the-art dual-screen smart TV, and it is free to consumers. The top screen serves as a traditional TV and below it is a sound bar and another, smaller screen. The bottom screen provides customizable information including news, sports scores, weather, and stock updates.

After 24 months of development, Telly has unveiled its 55-inch, 4K HDR TV that has two screens with a premium sound bar built in. The smart TV runs on TellyOS, which is designed to go far beyond just what you see on the screen. Additionally, Telly is looking not only to disrupt the way you watch TV, but also the way it is paid for. The company’s model will attempt to see advertisers fully subsidize the cost of the TV itself, making it free for consumers.

“Telly is the biggest innovation in television since color,” Pozin said Ilya. “Telly is a revolutionary step forward for both consumers and advertisers. For too long consumers have not been an equal part of the advertising value exchange. Companies are making billions of dollars from ads served on televisions yet consumers have historically had to pay for both the TV and for the content they watch. All of that changes today. When I co-founded Pluto TV we created an entirely new model that offered amazing TV content to viewers for free. Now, with Telly, we are providing the actual television for free as well,” concluded Pozin.

Starting on Monday, Telly has opened the reservation system for its first 500,000 free TVs that will begin going out this summer. You can sign up to be a part of that initial batch at freetelly.com. The process to secure a free Telly TV will ask questions about your TV-viewing habits, shopping preferences, and more, and will take approximately five minutes.

“While everyone talks about Smart TVs, the reality is that TVs have not changed dramatically over the past couple of decades and the dream of truly interactive TV has never materialized,” LightShed Ventures’ Richard Greenfield — who led Telly’s latest funding round — said. “Telly is a huge leap forward, leveraging the explosion of the connected TV ad market and the desire from consumers for greater control and interactivity that does not disrupt the TV viewing experience. The groundbreaking dual screen design enables advertisers to completely reimagine the living room experience while providing consumers an incredible TV at the easy to say yes to price of free,” concluded Greenfield.

Telly was founded in 2021 and has been working for the past two years to develop its one-of-a-kind television with some of the most forward-thinking people from across media, entertainment, advertising, and consumer electronics sectors to deliver on its vision of providing the “ultimate free television upgrade for the living room” for free. The company has collaborated with industry leaders from Amazon, Apple, Comcast, DIRECTV, Google, Nielsen, Netflix, Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more to help shape the product announced on Monday.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce the world to Telly,” Pozin said. “This is by far the most advanced television ever delivered at the perfect price of free. Consumers will never look at their television the same again after Telly transforms the TV from a monitor on the wall into the most powerful and useful device in the home. Telly is the ultimate free upgrade that actually gets better month after month with over-the-air updates constantly innovating the living room experience. There has never been anything like it before,” concluded Pozin.

What additional features and functions will a Telly TV have?

Smart Screen: Telly’s Smart Screen lets viewers stay up to date with the latest news, sports scores, weather, stocks and so much more. They can gather together around the biggest screen in the home to watch Sunday football and track fantasy scores while watching the game. Movie night? Telly’s AI helps deliver reviews and content recommendations all on one device.

Video Calling: Video calls will never be the same again as consumers can connect with friends, family, and work colleagues from the biggest screen in the house. Owners can even watch their favorite movies or sports teams together with friends and family across the county.

Video Games: Telly’s Game Room is bringing the family back together for game night in front of the biggest screen in the home packed with more than 40 video games from arcade favorites to immersive multiplayer experiences.

Music: Play songs from popular music services on Telly’s stunning built-in five-driver sound bar.

Voice Assistant: A “Hey Telly” voice command connects living room experiences like nothing before with an innovative AI-driven voice assistant.

Fitness: Telly turns the family room into a fitness studio with free advanced motion-tracking fitness programs designed for every lifestyle.

Each Telly will come with a 4K Android TV streaming stick, but users will be able to connect their favorite streaming service or device to the unit, including Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, and more. Additionally, the Telly TV will come with three HDMI ports and a built-in TV tuner.