‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Frozen’ Sing-Alongs, Theme Park Deals Coming on Disney+ Day 2022

Disney is making sure to hit all of its content quadrants on its upcoming Disney+ Day. On Sept. 8, the streaming service will be celebrating everything that the iconic entertainment company has to offer with premieres from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, “Dancing with the Stars,” animated musicals, live-action remakes, “The Simpsons,” and much more.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

While Disney has already announced that the company’s live-action “Pinocchio,” Pixar’s “Cars on the Road,” Brie Larson’s coming-of-age docuseries “Growing Up, National Geographic’s “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory,” and more will be streaming on Disney+ Day, on Monday, the House of Mouse revealed that the streamer will also welcome Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” (as The Streamable predicted), the latest movie-musical sing-alongs for “Frozen” and Frozen 2,” a special celebrating the move of “Dancing with the Stars” to streaming called “Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances,” a new short from The Simpsons called “Welcome to the Club,” a state-of-the-art short starring Larson titled “Remembering,” and behind-the-scenes specials on “Love and Thunder” and Stars Wars’ “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

In addition to everything happening on the streamer, Disney+ Day will also provide subscribers extra perks at Disney Parks as well. At Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, streaming customers will have special photo opportunities, entertainment, culinary delights, and more.

Also starting on Sept. 8, there will be special screenings at select AMC Theatres of Disney titles, including “Encanto,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Cars,” and “Newsies.” Tickets will be just $5 per screening and are available to everyone. Moviegoers will receive a free Disney+ poster while supplies last, and there will be a special concessions offers for Disney+ subscribers. Tickets go on sale for AMC Theatres’ Disney+ Day screenings on Sept. 1.

Check out the Disney+ Teaser:

While many of the Disney+ Day releases are familiar and were expected, there are a few new additions that will excite a number of unique fanbases.

The new short film “Remembering” asks the questions, “Where do ideas come from? And where do they go when they’re forgotten?” The story follows a writer (played Brie Larson) who loses a very important idea when her phone rings. Personified as golden light, this lost idea is found by the writer’s inner child, who takes us on a journey through The World of Imagination. It is easy to lose touch with this world, but each of us can be inspired by it—-if we just remember.

With a first of its kind companion Augmented Reality app, where the AR experience is triggered by the film’s moving image, select Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. can interact with the story by scanning the TV to extend The World of Imagination, into their living room.

In a very different kind of short from the Simpson’s, Lisa has her heart set on becoming a princess in “Welcome to the Club,” but is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.

With “DWTS” making its move to streaming official on Sept. 19, Disney+ Day will provide a look back on the 20 most memorable dances of 30 seasons of the show chosen by the Pro-Dancers. Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong will host “Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances” as they countdown to their most unforgettable performances.

Watch the Trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return”:

Star Wars will also present never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories, and meaningful moments in the special “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” on Disney+ Day. This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen — and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way.

Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique—the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.

This year, Disney+ Day will lead into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11. Earlier this month, Disney announced tons of streaming related news, exclusives, and deals that will be a part of the D23 festivities.