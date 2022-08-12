D23 Goes All-In on Streaming with Exclusive Offers, Deals, Experiences from Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+

The ultimate Disney fan experience is embracing streaming with both arms as Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will have a noticeable presence at next month’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Cali. During the three-day festivities, the streamers will showcase their respective current and upcoming live and on-demand content through immersive experiences, appearances from stars and creators, and photo opportunities at The Disney Bundle Pavilion, yes, The Disney Bundle Pavilion.

The combined streamers will also offer live demos of the latest features on Disney+, special perks for Disney+ subscribers across the show floor, and much more.

D23 2022 will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, one day after the return of Disney+ Day on Thursday, Sept. 8. In addition to already announced premieres, it is likely that fans will get trailers for upcoming releases, deals, and more on the streaming celebration day. D23 will then run through Sunday, Sept. 11, and will feature news, first looks, and talent appearances from upcoming Disney+ Originals as part of the highly anticipated Hall D23 showcases including the Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney Live Action, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Disney Branded Television and more.

Throughout the weekend, Disney+ subscribers — which will likely be every super fan in attendance — will be able to unlock special giveaways or promotions at Offer Spots on the show floor when they present their Disney+ subscriber pass, which can be picked up at D23 Expo starting on Sept. 8.

The Disney Bundle Pavilion

D23 will offer a number of exciting installations for fans on the expo floor, one of which will see Hulu invite guests to “check in to their obsessions” as they walk through the iconic Hulu green vessel and are transported to a world filled with all their Hulu favorites, offering something for every type of viewer—whether they’re a pop culture aficionado or reality TV buff, or whether their watch list is filled with adult animation or critically acclaimed dramas.

ESPN+ will offer fans a backstage pass that will give them a close-up look at some of the most iconic memorabilia in sports, including the College Football Playoff trophy, the UFC Championship belt, an El Clásico game ball, and more.

The Disney Bundle Pavilion Stage Programming

The Disney Bundle Pavilion stage will host three full days of panels, trivia, activities, fan-favorite screenings, and more, highlighting the diverse offering of shows, movies, and sports from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Highlights of the tentative schedule are as follows, with times subject to change (all times PT):

Friday, September 9

11:35 a.m.: Pixar’s Onward Story Presentation by Story Supervisor Kelsey Mann

12:00 p.m.: To the Edge of the Unknown from National Geographic with Jimmy Chin and Alex Honnold

12:35 p.m.: Sketch with an Animator: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Eric Goldberg

1:55 p.m.: The History of Cars: Road Trip from the Original Film to New Series Cars on the Road with Creative Director Jay Ward

3:50 p.m.: Across the Bundle Spotlights: Hispanic Voices Panel

6:25 p.m.: Hulu Dance Party

Saturday, September 10

12:10 p.m.: A Conversation with Frozen Filmmakers with Academy Award® Winners Chris Buck (Director) and Peter Del Vecho (Producer)

1:10 p.m.: Sketch with an Animator: Solar Opposites’ Lindsay Carrozza

3:50 p.m.: Across the Bundle Spotlights: Made by Her Panel

4:50 p.m.: Meet the Muppets: The Muppets Mayhem Conversation Hosted by Tahj Mowry

6:25 p.m.: Hulu Dance Party

Sunday, September 11

10:00 a.m.: A Conversation with Encanto Filmmakers with Academy Award Winners Jared Bush (Director/Writer), Clark Spencer (Producer), and Yvett Merino (Producer)

3:50 p.m.: Across the Bundle Spotlights: Black History Always Panel

6:25 p.m.: Hulu Dance Party

Stage Presentations featuring Disney+ Content

Continuing the Disney+ Day celebration, fans will be treated to exclusive first looks at some of the new movies, series, specials, and shorts coming to Disney+ in 2023 and beyond during the following panels, including the newly announced Dancing with the Stars 31st Season Celebration on September 11.

Highlights of the tentative schedule are as follows, with times subject to change (all times PT):

Friday, September 9

10:45 a.m.: The Simpsons! (Premiere Stage)

3:30 p.m.: Studio Showcase, Day 1: Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar (Hall D23)

5:45 p.m.: National Geographic and Disney+ Special Screening: Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory (Hyperion Stage)

Saturday, September 10

10:00 a.m.: Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios (Hall D23)

3:30 p.m.: Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza! (Hall D23)

5:45 p.m.: National Geographic and Disney+ Special Screening: Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Hyperion Stage)

6:00 p.m.: The Santa Clauses: Conversation with Cast and Creators (Premiere Stage)

6:00 p.m.: Sneak Peek at Zootopia+ from Walt Disney Animation Studios (Backlot Stage)

Sunday, September 11

10:00 a.m.: Disney Original Documentary’s Sneak Peek of Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (Backlot Stage)

10:30 a.m.: The Cast and Creators of the Disney+ Series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Premiere Stage)

6:00 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars’ 31st Season Celebration (Backlot Stage)