Vegas Golden Knights Games to Be Broadcast By Local E.W. Scripps Channel, Bypassing Regional Sports Networks

The E.W. Scripps Company’s latest sports acquisition is a big one — and it could be a harbinger for the future of the company.

According to Sports Business Journal's John Ourand, Scripps and the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights have agreed on a multiyear broadcasting deal for the team’s local broadcasts. The deal allows Scripps to broadcast all Golden Knights games that aren’t in nationally-exclusive windows on ESPN, TNT, or TBS. The games will air on KMCC, a Scripps channel that currently airs ION programming. Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy will continue to be the team’s on-air voices.

Scripps also has a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming solution in the works, but there has been no news on that front. Scripps promises all plans should be ready by next season.

Slowly but surely, Scripps has found its way into sports broadcasting. In April, the company reached a deal with the WNBA to air regular-season games on Friday nights in a specialized block called “WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on ION.” Scripps will air WNBA games during two windows on Friday nights over 15 weeks, from May 26 to Sept. 8.

The company has also been linked to a number of MLB and NBA teams as the uncertainty surrounding regional sports networks (RSNs) continues. The ongoing Diamond Sports Group/Bally Sports RSN saga has allowed Scripps to potentially swoop in and broadcast games should DSG fail to pay the necessary carriage fees and succumb to their bankruptcy. Earlier reports indicated that Scripps had bid on the local broadcast rights to certain teams as early as December, and some teams have even approached Scripps to ensure there’s no disruption in coverage if DSG can’t find a way to meet its obligations, especially as the baseball season is now underway.

If the Diamond Sports Group saga continues toward a complete breakdown, at least the leagues and teams seem to have an option outside of broadcasting the games themselves — Scripps.