 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

WNBA Announces Deal to Air Friday Night Regular Season Games on ION Beginning in May

David Satin

ION, the free broadcast channel from E.W. Scripps, is about to get its first live sports offering in its history. Scripps has announced a new multi-year partnership with the WNBA to televise games on Friday nights during the regular season.

“WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on ION” will offer WNBA games during two windows on Friday nights over 15 weeks, from May 26 to Sept. 8. Scripps and the league will announce the full schedule, including times at a later date. Some games will be national broadcasts, while others will be regional.

“The WNBA is thrilled to partner with Scripps to expand the league’s media horizon and reach basketball fans in greater numbers,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “Access to watch WNBA games is in high demand, and Scripps’ dedicated Friday night lineup of WNBA games on ION will become much desired appointment viewing for WNBA fans.”

WNBA games are the first live sporting event ever to be offered on ION. It was reported that Scripps was bidding on live sports rights in December of 2022, and it was anticipated that it would use a channel like ION or Bounce TV to broadcast such games if it won those bids. Those plans have now come to fruition, and ION will start carrying WNBA contests as soon as next month.

“The WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on ION brings women’s professional basketball the broadest possible reach with the consistency that fans, players, teams and the league deserve,” said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. “Scripps is fully committed to serving and growing the number of American women’s basketball fans who value the athleticism, professionalism and excitement the WNBA brings into their living rooms.”

This might not be the last news audiences hear about Scripps acquiring more sports broadcasts, either. In late March, it was reported the company was in talks to take over broadcasting duties for MLB and NBA teams if their games could no longer be shown on a Bally Sports regional sports network (RSN). Bally Sports and its parent company Diamond Sports Group are currently in the midst of bankruptcy court proceedings, and may have to surrender some of their MLB rights in the near future because of debt issues.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
Ion ≥ $74.99 - - - -
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.