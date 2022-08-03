Verizon Signs Deal with Fox; Adds FOX Weather, Tubi to Fios TV

Fox and Verizon have sealed a deal to extend their distribution contract for several more years. As an added bonus, Fios TV subscribers will gain access to Fox Weather and the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service Tubi in addition to the regular spate of channels.

Comprising of all Fox’s TV brands — including their news and sports channels — the renewal solidifies an expanding Fox and Verizon partnership. Locally operated and owned stations in several markets including New York, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia were also covered by the deal.

“Fox is pleased to extend and expand our long-standing relationship with Verizon as we add Fox Weather and Tubi to our industry-leading portfolio of news, sports and entertainment available to Verizon’s subscribers,” Michael Biard, Fox Corp.’s president of operations and distribution said in a statement.

The media giant has been phasing its weather reporting channel into its standard lineup deals since it debuted in 2021, launching on DIRECTV and Amazon's Fire TV platforms earlier this year. Meanwhile, Tubi continues to increase its AVOD content library with offerings such as Gordon Ramsay’s collection of hit shows as well as exclusive rights to air Lionsgate films.

The streaming industry continues to change, and media conglomerates such as Fox are searching for the best ways to exploit the market. Partnering with Verizon gives Fox the benefit of the cellular company’s distribution platform, though Fios TV is hardly the only avenue available to get its content in front of viewers. For the time being, though, it’s consumers who end up on top as they are offered more options than ever before to watch their preferred content.