Tubi Debuts Free Gordon Ramsay Streaming Channel Featuring ‘Masterchef,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ More

You better have your white chef jacket pressed and your best recipes ready, because free streaming service Tubi has launched a free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channel dedicated to the many incarnations of curmudgeonly television cook Gordon Ramsay.

Today, the FOX-owned streamer debuted a 24/7 linear channel that is already airing episodes of familiar FOX-Ramsay collaborations “Hell's Kitchen,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” “Masterchef,” and “Masterchef Junior.” Then in September, the streamer will be adding more series from the Ramsay archive — many of which originally aired in the U.K. — including “Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares,” “Ramsay's Best Restaurant,” “Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery Course,” “Gordon's Great Escape,” “The F Word,” and “Ramsay in 10.”

“Gordon Ramsay is a true icon and the most powerful person in the food space. Viewers clearly want more of Gordon Ramsay, so being able to have a dedicated FAST channel gives viewers more of what they want: all Gordon, all the time,” Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson said. “Launching the Gordon Ramsay FAST Channel expands his presence in the AVOD space and complements the great work he does on FOX.”

All of the series will be available on the Ramsay channel for free as is everything on the over 145 sports, entertainment, and local news channels available on Tubi. The no-cost streamer has a library of more than 40,000 movies and TV shows, including a growing slate of Tubi Originals.

Last month, the service announced a deal with Lionsgate to bring over 200 movies to the service and in May, Tubi announced that it would make all games from the 2022 World Cup available on demand as soon as they finished airing on FOX’s traditional channels.

Other popular channels on the platform include News on Tubi, Sports on Tubi, Tubi Originals, The TMZ Channel, and “The Masked Singer” channel, as well as upcoming FAST channels to include Tubi en Español.

During the first quarter of the year, Tubi boasted 51 million active users, coupled with a new record of 3.6 billion hours of viewing time on the platform in 2021, a 40% year-over-year increase.

However, if Tubi doesn’t keep upping its game, Chef Ramsay is not going to be pleased and then the F-bombs and pancetta are going to fly.