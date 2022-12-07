Viral Horror Movie ‘Skinamarink’ to Stream on Shudder in 2023; Other Great Horror Flicks to Stream Until Then

“Skinamarink” has become an internet sensation. The film, with its incredibly modest $15,000 budget, debuted at this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada. From there it spread to other festivals, and a pirated copy landed on the internet which caused the film’s popularity to explode.

In “Skinamarink,” two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. To cope with the strange situation, the two bring pillows and blankets to the living room and settle into a quiet slumber party situation. They play well-worn videotapes of cartoons to fill the silence of the house and distract from the frightening and inexplicable situation, all the while in the hopes that eventually some grown-ups will come to rescue them. However, after a while, it becomes clear that something is watching them.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Skinamarink’:

As anticipation for the film has grown, “Skinamarink” has been acquired by AMC Networks’ studio IFC Midnight and the film is now scheduled for theatrical release on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. That means that the film will eventually land on AMC’s horror-centric streaming service Shudder, although the company has not made it clear exactly when that will happen. Fans can expect “Skinamarink” to be available to stream later in 2023, depending on how well the film does in its theatrical window.

If you’re stuck waiting for “Skinamarink” to arrive on Shudder, there are plenty of other horror streaming options to keep you occupied until then. Shudder boasts a huge library of horror content, but other streamers have plenty of terrifying films as well. Check out the best titles available on these services below!

Shudder

Halloween October 24, 1978 Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween Night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again.

The Changeling March 28, 1980 After a tragic event happens, composer John Russell moves to Seattle to try to overcome it and build a new and peaceful life in a lonely big house that has been uninhabited for many years. But, soon after, the obscure history of such an old mansion and his own past begin to haunt him.

Deep Red March 7, 1975 A musician witnesses the murder of a famous psychic, and then teams up with a fiesty reporter to find the killer while evading attempts on their lives by the unseen killer bent on keeping a dark secret buried.

The Wailing May 12, 2016 A stranger arrives in a little village and soon after a mysterious sickness starts spreading. A policeman is drawn into the incident and is forced to solve the mystery in order to save his daughter.

Re-Animator October 18, 1985 A dedicated student at a medical college and his girlfriend become involved in bizarre experiments centering around the re-animation of dead tissue when an odd new student arrives on campus.

Only Lovers Left Alive December 12, 2013 A depressed musician reunites with his lover in the desolate streets of Detroit. Though their romance has endured several centuries, it is tested by the arrival of her capricious and unpredictable younger sister.

The Devil's Backbone April 20, 2001 Spain, 1939. In the last days of the Spanish Civil War, the young Carlos arrives at the Santa Lucía orphanage, where he will make friends and enemies as he follows the quiet footsteps of a mysterious presence eager for revenge.

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair April 15, 2022 Reality and fantasy begin to blur when a teenager, alone in her attic bedroom, immerses herself in a role-playing horror game online.

The Witch January 27, 2015 In 1630, a farmer relocates his family to a remote plot of land on the edge of a forest where strange, unsettling things happen. With suspicion and paranoia mounting, each family member’s faith, loyalty and love are tested in shocking ways.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story September 21, 2022 This series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.

Raw November 11, 2016 In Justine’s family everyone is a vet and a vegetarian. At 16, she’s a gifted teen ready to take on her first year in vet school, where her older sister also studies. There, she gets no time to settle: hazing starts right away. Justine is forced to eat raw meat for the first time in her life. Unexpected consequences emerge as her true self begins to form.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things August 28, 2020 Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm.

Gerald's Game September 29, 2017 When her husband’s sex game goes wrong, Jessie (who is handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house) faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice.

A Nightmare on Elm Street November 9, 1984 Teenagers in a small town are dropping like flies, apparently in the grip of mass hysteria causing their suicides. A cop’s daughter, Nancy Thompson, traces the cause to child molester Fred Krueger, who was burned alive by angry parents many years before. Krueger has now come back in the dreams of his killers’ children, claiming their lives as his revenge. Nancy and her boyfriend, Glen, must devise a plan to lure the monster out of the realm of nightmares and into the real world…

Psycho June 22, 1960 When larcenous real estate clerk Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) goes on the lam with a wad of cash and hopes of starting a new life, she ends up at the notorious Bates Motel, where manager Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) cares for his housebound mother. The impact of this Alfred Hitchcock classic cannot be understated. Psycho was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress (Leigh) and Best Director (Hitchcock). In 1992, the film was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the United States Library of Congress and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.

The Birds March 28, 1963 Chic socialite Melanie Daniels enjoys a passing flirtation with an eligible attorney in a San Francisco pet shop and, on an impulse, follows him to his hometown bearing a gift of lovebirds. But upon her arrival, the bird population runs amok. Suddenly, the townsfolk face a massive avian onslaught, with the feathered fiends inexplicably attacking people all over Bodega Bay.

The Wailing May 12, 2016 A stranger arrives in a little village and soon after a mysterious sickness starts spreading. A policeman is drawn into the incident and is forced to solve the mystery in order to save his daughter.

The Endless November 5, 2017 Two brothers return to the cult they fled from years ago to discover that the group’s beliefs may be more sane than they once thought.

The Black Phone June 22, 2022 Finney Blake, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.