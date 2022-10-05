Best Horror Movies on Each Streaming Service: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, Tubi, and More
As Halloween draws near, it’s time to raise our horror movie standards. The Streamable combed through Metacritic's Top 100 Best-Reviewed Horror Movies of All Time to alert you which streaming services will give you the most “boo” for your buck.
While there are streaming services dedicated to horror, you can find a lot of terror on the services you may already have. HBO Max, Showtime, Peacock, and, shockingly, Tubi all have the best variety of well-reviewed scary movies. In fact, Tubi has nearly 25% of the entire list!
To make sure you have an endless stream of scares, we scanned 10 different streaming libraries. Simply select your favorite service from this list and scream while you stream!
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
-
RawNovember 11, 2016
In Justine’s family everyone is a vet and a vegetarian. At 16, she’s a gifted teen ready to take on her first year in vet school, where her older sister also studies. There, she gets no time to settle: hazing starts right away. Justine is forced to eat raw meat for the first time in her life. Unexpected consequences emerge as her true self begins to form.
-
I'm Thinking of Ending ThingsAugust 28, 2020
Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm.
-
Gerald's GameSeptember 29, 2017
When her husband’s sex game goes wrong, Jessie (who is handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house) faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice.
-
A Nightmare on Elm StreetNovember 9, 1984
Teenagers in a small town are dropping like flies, apparently in the grip of mass hysteria causing their suicides. A cop’s daughter, Nancy Thompson, traces the cause to child molester Fred Krueger, who was burned alive by angry parents many years before. Krueger has now come back in the dreams of his killers’ children, claiming their lives as his revenge. Nancy and her boyfriend, Glen, must devise a plan to lure the monster out of the realm of nightmares and into the real world…
-
It FollowsSeptember 24, 2014
When carefree teenager Jay sleeps with her older boyfriend for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay’s friends don’t believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her defend herself.
-
Under the ShadowSeptember 30, 2016
After Shideh’s building is hit by a missile during the Iran-Iraq War, a superstitious neighbor suggests that the missile was cursed and might be carrying malevolent Middle-Eastern spirits. She becomes convinced a supernatural force within the building is attempting to possess her daughter Dorsa, and she has no choice but to confront these forces if she is to save her daughter and herself.
-
The GiftJuly 31, 2015
Simon and Robyn are a young married couple whose life is going as planned until a chance run-in with Simon’s high school acquaintance sends their world into a tailspin.
Best Horror Movies on HBO Max
-
The ShiningMay 23, 1980
Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) accepts a caretaker job at the Overlook Hotel, where he, along with his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and their son Danny, must live isolated from the rest of the world for the winter. But they aren’t prepared for the madness that lurks within.
Stanley Kubrick’s classic spin on a Stephen King story has been hugely influential since its release, though King has been consistently critical of the adaptation.
Poor Shelley Duvall had a horrific experience during filming. According to the “Guinness Book of Records,” Kubrick demanded to reshoot the scene where she goes down the stairs with the baseball bat 127 times. She became so stressed during filming that her hair began falling out.
-
Eyes Without a FaceJanuary 11, 1960
Dr. Génessier is riddled with guilt after an accident that he caused disfigures the face of his daughter, the once beautiful Christiane, who outsiders believe is dead. Dr. Génessier, along with accomplice and laboratory assistant Louise, kidnaps young women and brings them to the Génessier mansion. After rendering his victims unconscious, Dr. Génessier removes their faces and attempts to graft them on to Christiane’s.
-
Night of the Living DeadOctober 4, 1968
A group of people try to survive an attack of bloodthirsty zombies while trapped in a rural Pennsylvania farmhouse.
This 15th-ranked horror film is available on a huge number of streaming services.
-
The ExorcistDecember 26, 1973
12-year-old Regan MacNeil begins to adapt an explicit new personality as strange events befall the local area of Georgetown. Her mother becomes torn between science and superstition in a desperate bid to save her daughter, and ultimately turns to her last hope: Father Damien Karras, a troubled priest who is struggling with his own faith.
Somehow, one of the scariest movies ever made only ranks 58 on Metacritic’s horror list. Who could dislike this masterpiece?
-
A Nightmare on Elm StreetNovember 9, 1984
Teenagers in a small town are dropping like flies, apparently in the grip of mass hysteria causing their suicides. A cop’s daughter, Nancy Thompson, traces the cause to child molester Fred Krueger, who was burned alive by angry parents many years before. Krueger has now come back in the dreams of his killers’ children, claiming their lives as his revenge. Nancy and her boyfriend, Glen, must devise a plan to lure the monster out of the realm of nightmares and into the real world…
-
EraserheadMarch 19, 1977
Henry Spencer tries to survive his industrial environment, his angry girlfriend, and the unbearable screams of his newly born mutant child.
This film was David Lynch’s debut. Stanley Kubrick reportedly screened “Eraserhead” for the cast and crew of “The Shining” to “put them in the mood” before filming. Swiss artist H. R. Giger cited the movie as “one of the greatest films [he had] ever seen.”
In 2004, “Eraserhead” was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the United States Library of Congress.
-
Wait Until DarkOctober 26, 1967
After a flight back home, Sam Hendrix returns with a doll he innocently acquired along the way. As it turns out, the doll is actually stuffed with heroin, and a group of criminals led by the ruthless Roat has followed Hendrix back to his place to retrieve it. When Hendrix leaves for business, the crooks make their move — and find his blind wife, Susy, alone in the apartment. Soon, a life-threatening game begins between Susy and the thugs.
-
The FlyAugust 15, 1986
When Seth Brundle makes a huge scientific and technological breakthrough in teleportation, he decides to test it on himself. Unbeknownst to him, a common housefly manages to get inside the device and the two become one.
-
PoltergeistJune 4, 1982
Steve Freeling lives with his wife, Diane, and their three children, Dana, Robbie, and Carol Anne, in Southern California where he sells houses for the company that built the neighborhood. It starts with just a few odd occurrences, such as broken dishes and furniture moving around by itself. However, when he realizes that something truly evil haunts his home, Steve calls in a team of parapsychologists led by Dr. Lesh to help before it’s too late.
-
28 Weeks LaterApril 26, 2007
The inhabitants of the British Isles have lost their battle against the onslaught of disease, as the deadly rage virus has killed every citizen there. Six months later, a group of Americans dare to set foot on the isles, convinced the danger has come and gone. But it soon becomes all too clear that the scourge continues to live, waiting to pounce on its next victims.
Believe it or not, Metacritic found more favorable reviews for this film over the first in the series — “28 Days Later” — also on HBO Max.
-
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetJanuary 25, 2007
The infamous story of Benjamin Barker, a.k.a Sweeney Todd (Johnny Depp), who sets up a barber shop down in London which is the basis for a sinister partnership with his fellow tenant, Mrs. Lovett (Helena Bonham Carter).
This Tim Burton film is based on the hit Broadway musical by Stephen Sondheim. The cast also features Alan Rickman and Sacha Baron Cohen.
-
The Blair Witch ProjectJuly 14, 1999
In October of 1994 three student filmmakers disappeared in the woods near Burkittsville, Maryland, while shooting a documentary. A year later their footage was found.
-
GodzillaNovember 3, 1954
Japan is thrown into a panic after several ships are sunk near Odo Island. An expedition to the island led by Dr. Yemani soon discover something far more devastating than imagined in the form of a 50 meter tall monster whom the natives call Gojira. Now the monster begins a rampage that threatens to destroy not only Japan, but the rest of the world as well.
Never before released in the U.S., this is the original, uncut Japanese version of Godzilla directed by sci-fi master Ishiro Honda.
-
The WitchesMay 25, 1990
A young boy named Luke and his grandmother go on vacation only to discover their hotel is hosting an international witch convention, where the Grand High Witch is unveiling her master plan to turn all children into mice. Will Luke fall victim to the witches’ plot before he can stop them?
-
Under the SkinMarch 14, 2014
A seductive alien prowls the streets of Glasgow in search of prey: unsuspecting men who fall under her spell.
-
Cat PeopleDecember 5, 1942
Serbian fashion designer Irena Dubrovna and American marine engineer Oliver Reed meet in Central Park, fall in love, and marry after a brief courtship; but Irena won’t consummate the union for fear that she will turn into a panther compelled to kill her lover, pursuant to a belief harbored by her home village.
-
Only Lovers Left AliveDecember 12, 2013
A depressed musician reunites with his lover in the desolate streets of Detroit. Though their romance has endured several centuries, it is tested by the arrival of her capricious and unpredictable younger sister.
-
The Devil's BackboneApril 20, 2001
Spain, 1939. In the last days of the Spanish Civil War, the young Carlos arrives at the Santa Lucía orphanage, where he will make friends and enemies as he follows the quiet footsteps of a mysterious presence eager for revenge.
-
We’re All Going to the World’s FairApril 15, 2022
Reality and fantasy begin to blur when a teenager, alone in her attic bedroom, immerses herself in a role-playing horror game online.
-
Little Shop of HorrorsDecember 19, 1986
Seymour Krelborn (Rick Moranis) is a nerdy orphan working at Mushnik’s, a flower shop in urban Skid Row. He harbors a crush on fellow co-worker Audrey Fulquard, and is berated by Mr. Mushnik daily. One day Seymour finds a very mysterious unidentified plant which he calls Audrey II. The plant seems to have a craving for blood and soon begins to sing for his supper.
The music in this film comes from the original Broadway musical by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, who would later go on to create music for “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Aladdin.”
Muppets legend Frank Oz directs this film version. Keep your eyes peeled for cameos from Steve Martin, Jim Belushi, John Candy, Christopher Guest, and Bill Murray.
-
The WitchJanuary 27, 2015
In 1630, a farmer relocates his family to a remote plot of land on the edge of a forest where strange, unsettling things happen. With suspicion and paranoia mounting, each family member’s faith, loyalty and love are tested in shocking ways.
Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
-
Invasion of the Body SnatchersFebruary 5, 1956
A small-town doctor learns that the population of his community is being replaced by emotionless alien duplicates.
This is Metacritic’s fifth best-reviewed horror movie of all time.
-
Train to BusanJuly 20, 2016
Martial law is declared when a mysterious viral outbreak pushes Korea into a state of emergency. Those on an express train to Busan, a city that has successfully fended off the viral outbreak, must fight for their own survival…
This highly entertaining zombie adventure features Gong Yoo as a father trying to connect with his estranged daughter. He’d later appear in the breakthrough Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021).
-
Let the Right One InOctober 24, 2008
Set in 1982 in the suburb of Blackeberg, Stockholm, 12-year-old Oskar is a lonely outsider, bullied at school by his classmates; at home, Oskar dreams of revenge against a trio of bullies. He befriends his 12-year-old, next-door neighbor Eli, who only appears at night in the snow-covered playground outside their building.
This film was later remade in English as “Let Me In.”
-
Saint MaudOctober 9, 2020
Having recently found God, self-effacing young nurse Maud arrives at a plush home to care for Amanda, a hedonistic dancer left frail from a chronic illness. When a chance encounter with a former colleague throws up hints of a dark past, it becomes clear there is more to sweet Maud than meets the eye.
-
Deep RedMarch 7, 1975
A musician witnesses the murder of a famous psychic, and then teams up with a fiesty reporter to find the killer while evading attempts on their lives by the unseen killer bent on keeping a dark secret buried.
-
-
Don't Look NowDecember 3, 1973
Laura and John, grieved by a terrible loss, meet in Venice, where John is in charge of the restoration of a church, two mysterious sisters, one of whom gives them a message sent from the afterlife.
Best Horror Movies on Hulu
-
Let the Right One InOctober 24, 2008
Set in 1982 in the suburb of Blackeberg, Stockholm, 12-year-old Oskar is a lonely outsider, bullied at school by his classmates; at home, Oskar dreams of revenge against a trio of bullies. He befriends his 12-year-old, next-door neighbor Eli, who only appears at night in the snow-covered playground outside their building.
This film was later remade in English as “Let Me In.”
-
-
Let Me InOctober 1, 2010
A bullied young boy befriends a young female vampire who lives in secrecy with her guardian. This is the English-language remake of the movie “Let The Right One In,” which was an adaptation of a book.
The original film — “Let the Right One In” — is on Hulu.
Best Horror Movies on Showtime
-
The LighthouseOctober 18, 2019
Two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson) try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.
-
The Texas Chain Saw MassacreOctober 1, 1974
When Sally hears that her grandfather’s grave may have been vandalized, she and her paraplegic brother, Franklin, set out with their friends to investigate. After a detour to their family’s old farmhouse, they discover a group of crazed, murderous outcasts living next door. As the group is attacked one by one by the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, who wears a mask of human skin, the survivors must do everything they can to escape.
-
The HostJuly 27, 2006
Following the dumping of gallons of toxic waste in the river, a giant mutated squid-like appears and begins attacking the populace. Gang-du’s daughter Hyun-seo is snatched up by the creature; with his family to assist him, he sets off to find her.
This film is directed by Bong Joon-ho, who would later go on to international fame thanks to Best Picture Academy Award-winner “Parasite” (2019).
-
The Green KnightJuly 29, 2021
An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men.
-
HereditaryJune 7, 2018
When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry.
-
Green RoomSeptember 25, 2015
A punk rock band becomes trapped in a secluded venue after finding a scene of violence. For what they saw, the band themselves become targets of violence from a gang of white power skinheads, who want to eliminate all evidence of the crime.
-
-
Let the Right One InOctober 24, 2008
Set in 1982 in the suburb of Blackeberg, Stockholm, 12-year-old Oskar is a lonely outsider, bullied at school by his classmates; at home, Oskar dreams of revenge against a trio of bullies. He befriends his 12-year-old, next-door neighbor Eli, who only appears at night in the snow-covered playground outside their building.
This film was later remade in English as “Let Me In.”
-
Rosemary's BabyJune 12, 1968
A young couple, Rosemary and Guy, moves into an infamous New York apartment building, known by frightening legends and mysterious events, with the purpose of starting a family.
“Rosemary’s Baby” is Metacritic’s #2 Best Horror Movie.
-
In FabricDecember 6, 2018
A haunting ghost story set against the backdrop of a busy winter sales period in a department store, following the life of a cursed dress as it passes from person to person, with devastating consequences.
-
It Comes at NightJune 9, 2017
Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, a man has established a tenuous domestic order with his wife and son, but this will soon be put to test when a desperate young family arrives seeking refuge.
Best Horror Movies on Paramount+
-
A Quiet PlaceApril 3, 2018
A family is forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. The family uses sign language to communicate, but can they stay quiet long enough to outlast the beasts waiting to devour them whole?
John Krasinski directs and stars in this modern horror classic alongside his wife, Emily Blunt.
-
-
-
-
Goodnight MommyOctober 7, 2014
In the heat of the summer lays a lonesome house in the countryside where nine year old twin brothers await their mother’s return. When she comes home, bandaged after cosmetic surgery, nothing is like before and the children start to doubt whether this woman is actually who she says she is.
Best Horror Movies on Peacock
-
PsychoJune 22, 1960
When larcenous real estate clerk Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) goes on the lam with a wad of cash and hopes of starting a new life, she ends up at the notorious Bates Motel, where manager Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) cares for his housebound mother.
The impact of this Alfred Hitchcock classic cannot be understated. Psycho was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress (Leigh) and Best Director (Hitchcock). In 1992, the film was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the United States Library of Congress and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.
This is Metacritic’s #1 horror movie of all time.
-
The BirdsMarch 28, 1963
Chic socialite Melanie Daniels enjoys a passing flirtation with an eligible attorney in a San Francisco pet shop and, on an impulse, follows him to his hometown bearing a gift of lovebirds. But upon her arrival, the bird population runs amok. Suddenly, the townsfolk face a massive avian onslaught, with the feathered fiends inexplicably attacking people all over Bodega Bay.
Hitchcock’s classic story is the 10th best-rated horror film on the list.
-
The Bride of FrankensteinApril 20, 1935
After recovering from injuries sustained in the mob attack upon himself and his creation, Dr. Frankenstein falls under the control of his former mentor, Dr. Pretorius, who insists the now-chastened doctor resume his experiments in creating new life. Meanwhile, the Monster remains on the run from those who wish to destroy him without understanding that his intentions are generally good despite his lack of socialization and self-control.
This classic is gets a Metacritic score of 95.
-
FrankensteinNovember 21, 1931
Dr. Henry Frankenstein attempts to create life by assembling a creature from body parts of the deceased. Aided by his loyal misshapen assistant, Fritz, Frankenstein succeeds in animating his monster, but, confused and traumatized, it escapes into the countryside and begins to wreak havoc. Frankenstein searches for the elusive being and eventually must confront his tormented creation.
-
The Invisible ManNovember 3, 1933
Working in Dr. Cranley’s laboratory, scientist Jack Griffin was always given the latitude to conduct some of his own experiments. His sudden departure, however, has Cranley’s daughter Flora worried about him. Griffin has taken a room at the nearby Lion’s Head Inn, hoping to reverse an experiment he conducted on himself that made him invisible. But the experimental drug has also warped his mind, making him aggressive and dangerous. He’s prepared to do whatever it takes to restore his appearance.
-
The ThingJune 25, 1982
Members of an American scientific research outpost in Antarctica find themselves battling a parasitic alien organism capable of perfectly imitating its victims. They soon discover that this task will be harder than they thought, as they don’t know which members of the team have already been assimilated and their paranoia threatens to tear them apart.
This 1982 John Carpenter classic features a charming Kurt Russell and some truly freaky special effects. The blood test sequence is one of the tensest scenes in movie history.
-
Henry: Portrait of a Serial KillerApril 10, 1986
Henry likes to kill people, in different ways each time. Henry shares an apartment with Otis. When Otis’ sister comes to stay, we see both sides of Henry: “the guy next door” and the serial killer.
-
Nosferatu the VampyreJanuary 17, 1979
Jonathan Harker, a real estate agent, goes to Transylvania to visit the mysterious Count Dracula and formalize the purchase of a property in Wismar. Once Jonathan is caught under his evil spell, Dracula travels to Wismar where he meets the beautiful Lucy, Jonathan’s wife, while a plague spreads through the town, now ruled by death.
-
Drag Me to HellMarch 15, 2009
After denying a woman the extension she needs to keep her home, loan officer Christine Brown sees her once-promising life take a startling turn for the worse. Christine is convinced she’s been cursed by a Gypsy, but her boyfriend is skeptical. Her only hope seems to lie in a psychic who claims he can help her lift the curse and keep her soul from being dragged straight to hell.
-
The Love WitchNovember 11, 2016
A modern-day witch uses spells and magic to get men to fall in love with her, with deadly consequences.
-
-
-
GodzillaNovember 3, 1954
Japan is thrown into a panic after several ships are sunk near Odo Island. An expedition to the island led by Dr. Yemani soon discover something far more devastating than imagined in the form of a 50 meter tall monster whom the natives call Gojira. Now the monster begins a rampage that threatens to destroy not only Japan, but the rest of the world as well.
Never before released in the U.S., this is the original, uncut Japanese version of Godzilla directed by sci-fi master Ishiro Honda.
-
The WailingMay 12, 2016
A stranger arrives in a little village and soon after a mysterious sickness starts spreading. A policeman is drawn into the incident and is forced to solve the mystery in order to save his daughter.
-
The EndlessNovember 5, 2017
Two brothers return to the cult they fled from years ago to discover that the group’s beliefs may be more sane than they once thought.
-
Best Horror Movies on STARZ
-
Son of SaulJune 11, 2015
In the horror of 1944 Auschwitz, a prisoner forced to burn the corpses of his own people finds moral survival trying to save from the flames the body of a boy he takes for his son.
-
AlienMay 25, 1979
The commercial spaceship Nostromo is heading back to Earth when they’re tasked with intercepting a distress signal from a distant planet. The crew discovers a chamber full of seemingly benign eggs. When one hatches unexpectedly, the crew is unaware of the impending nightmare set to descend upon them. Directed by Ridley Scott, this film is the first in the series to feature its most-known protagonist, Ripley (Sigourney Weaver).
You’ll find all the other “Alien” movies on STARZ as well.
Best Horror Movies on Freevee (Free)
-
The Dark DivideMarch 28, 2020
A shy butterfly expert (David Cross) embarks on a dangerous, life-changing trek through one of America’s greatest unprotected wildlands at the urging of his dying wife (Debra Messing).
-
ResolutionJune 27, 2013
A man imprisons his estranged junkie friend in an isolated cabin in the boonies of San Diego to force him through a week of sobriety, but the events of that week are being mysteriously manipulated.
-
-
-
-
-
The WailingMay 12, 2016
A stranger arrives in a little village and soon after a mysterious sickness starts spreading. A policeman is drawn into the incident and is forced to solve the mystery in order to save his daughter.
-
The EndlessNovember 5, 2017
Two brothers return to the cult they fled from years ago to discover that the group’s beliefs may be more sane than they once thought.
-
The Dark DivideMarch 28, 2020
A shy butterfly expert (David Cross) embarks on a dangerous, life-changing trek through one of America’s greatest unprotected wildlands at the urging of his dying wife (Debra Messing).
Best Horror Movies on Tubi (Free)
-
-
The EndlessNovember 5, 2017
Two brothers return to the cult they fled from years ago to discover that the group’s beliefs may be more sane than they once thought.
-
SuspiriaFebruary 1, 1977
An American newcomer to a prestigious German ballet academy comes to realize that the school is a front for something sinister amid a series of grisly murders.
-
The Wolf HouseSeptember 26, 2018
María, a girl from Colonia Dignidad, in Chile —a kind of sectarian community, tyrannically mastered by the ruthless Paul Schäfer, a German madman, religious fanatic and child predator, who would end up turning the place into a torture center at the service of the military dictatorship ruled by Augusto Pinochet—, is punished for having lost three pigs, so she decides to run away and take refuge in an abandoned house hidden in the forest.
-
DemonSeptember 9, 2015
A bridegroom is possessed by an unquiet spirit in the midst of his own wedding celebration, in this clever take on the Jewish legend of the dybbuk.
-
Basket CaseApril 2, 1982
A young man carrying a big basket that contains his deformed Siamese-twin brother seeks vengeance on the doctors who separated them against their will.
-
HouseboundSeptember 4, 2014
When Kylie Bucknell is sentenced to home detention, she’s forced to come to terms with her unsociable behaviour, her blabbering mother and a hostile spirit who seems less than happy about the new living arrangement.
-
-
-
-
-
The WailingMay 12, 2016
A stranger arrives in a little village and soon after a mysterious sickness starts spreading. A policeman is drawn into the incident and is forced to solve the mystery in order to save his daughter.
-
FrankensteinNovember 21, 1931
Dr. Henry Frankenstein attempts to create life by assembling a creature from body parts of the deceased. Aided by his loyal misshapen assistant, Fritz, Frankenstein succeeds in animating his monster, but, confused and traumatized, it escapes into the countryside and begins to wreak havoc. Frankenstein searches for the elusive being and eventually must confront his tormented creation.
-
SatorJuly 21, 2019
Secluded in a desolate forest, a broken family is observed by Sator, a supernatural entity who is attempting to claim them.
-
The BabadookMay 22, 2014
A single mother, plagued by the violent death of her husband, battles with her son’s fear of a monster lurking in the house, but soon discovers a sinister presence all around her.
-
MandySeptember 13, 2018
The Shadow Mountains, 1983. Red and Mandy lead a loving and peaceful existence; but when their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed, Red is catapulted into a phantasmagoric journey filled with bloody vengeance and laced with fire.
-
A Girl Walks Home Alone at NightNovember 21, 2014
In the Iranian ghost-town Bad City, a place that reeks of death and loneliness, the townspeople are unaware they are being stalked by a lonesome vampire.
-
-
-
-
-
EvolutionSeptember 14, 2015
11-year-old Nicolas lives with his mother in a seaside housing estate. The only place that ever sees any activity is the hospital. It is there that all the boys from the village are forced to undergo strange medical trials that attempt to disrupt the phases of evolution.
-
Let Me InOctober 1, 2010
A bullied young boy befriends a young female vampire who lives in secrecy with her guardian. This is the English-language remake of the movie “Let The Right One In,” which was an adaptation of a book.
The original film — “Let the Right One In” — is on Hulu.
-
The Pit and the PendulumAugust 12, 1961
Francis Barnard goes to Spain, when he hears his sister Elizabeth has died. Her husband Nicholas Medina, the son of the most brutal torturer of the Spanish Inquisition, tells him she has died of a blood disease, but Francis finds this hard to believe. After some investigating he finds out that it was extreme fear that was fatal to his sister and that she may have been buried alive!
More Streaming Services for Horror
- Shudder - $5.99 / month
- Screambox - $4.99 / month
- Dark Matter TV - $4.99 / month
- Night Flight Plus - $4.99 / month
- Midnight Pulp - $4.99 / month
- ARROW - $4.99 / month