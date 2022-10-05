Best Horror Movies on Each Streaming Service: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, Tubi, and More

As Halloween draws near, it’s time to raise our horror movie standards. The Streamable combed through Metacritic's Top 100 Best-Reviewed Horror Movies of All Time to alert you which streaming services will give you the most “boo” for your buck.

While there are streaming services dedicated to horror, you can find a lot of terror on the services you may already have. HBO Max, Showtime, Peacock, and, shockingly, Tubi all have the best variety of well-reviewed scary movies. In fact, Tubi has nearly 25% of the entire list!

To make sure you have an endless stream of scares, we scanned 10 different streaming libraries. Simply select your favorite service from this list and scream while you stream!

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Best Horror Movies on Netflix Best Horror Movies on HBO Max

Best Horror Movies on HBO Max Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Best Horror Movies on Hulu Best Horror Movies on Showtime

Best Horror Movies on Showtime Best Horror Movies on Paramount+

Best Horror Movies on Paramount+ Best Horror Movies on Peacock

Best Horror Movies on Peacock Best Horror Movies on STARZ

Best Horror Movies on STARZ Best Horror Movies on Freevee (Free)

Best Horror Movies on Freevee (Free) Best Horror Movies on Tubi (Free)

Best Horror Movies on Tubi (Free) More Streaming Services for Horror

Best Horror Movies on Netflix Raw November 11, 2016 In Justine’s family everyone is a vet and a vegetarian. At 16, she’s a gifted teen ready to take on her first year in vet school, where her older sister also studies. There, she gets no time to settle: hazing starts right away. Justine is forced to eat raw meat for the first time in her life. Unexpected consequences emerge as her true self begins to form.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things August 28, 2020 Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm.

Gerald's Game September 29, 2017 When her husband’s sex game goes wrong, Jessie (who is handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house) faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice.

A Nightmare on Elm Street November 9, 1984 Teenagers in a small town are dropping like flies, apparently in the grip of mass hysteria causing their suicides. A cop’s daughter, Nancy Thompson, traces the cause to child molester Fred Krueger, who was burned alive by angry parents many years before. Krueger has now come back in the dreams of his killers’ children, claiming their lives as his revenge. Nancy and her boyfriend, Glen, must devise a plan to lure the monster out of the realm of nightmares and into the real world…

It Follows September 24, 2014 When carefree teenager Jay sleeps with her older boyfriend for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay’s friends don’t believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her defend herself.

Under the Shadow September 30, 2016 After Shideh’s building is hit by a missile during the Iran-Iraq War, a superstitious neighbor suggests that the missile was cursed and might be carrying malevolent Middle-Eastern spirits. She becomes convinced a supernatural force within the building is attempting to possess her daughter Dorsa, and she has no choice but to confront these forces if she is to save her daughter and herself.

The Gift July 31, 2015 Simon and Robyn are a young married couple whose life is going as planned until a chance run-in with Simon’s high school acquaintance sends their world into a tailspin.

Best Horror Movies on Paramount+ A Quiet Place April 3, 2018 A family is forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. The family uses sign language to communicate, but can they stay quiet long enough to outlast the beasts waiting to devour them whole? John Krasinski directs and stars in this modern horror classic alongside his wife, Emily Blunt.

Night of the Living Dead October 4, 1968

Saint Maud October 9, 2020

The Blair Witch Project July 14, 1999

Goodnight Mommy October 7, 2014 In the heat of the summer lays a lonesome house in the countryside where nine year old twin brothers await their mother’s return. When she comes home, bandaged after cosmetic surgery, nothing is like before and the children start to doubt whether this woman is actually who she says she is.

Best Horror Movies on STARZ Son of Saul June 11, 2015 In the horror of 1944 Auschwitz, a prisoner forced to burn the corpses of his own people finds moral survival trying to save from the flames the body of a boy he takes for his son.

Alien May 25, 1979 The commercial spaceship Nostromo is heading back to Earth when they’re tasked with intercepting a distress signal from a distant planet. The crew discovers a chamber full of seemingly benign eggs. When one hatches unexpectedly, the crew is unaware of the impending nightmare set to descend upon them. Directed by Ridley Scott, this film is the first in the series to feature its most-known protagonist, Ripley (Sigourney Weaver). You’ll find all the other “Alien” movies on STARZ as well.

More Streaming Services for Horror