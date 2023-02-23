ViX Spanish-Language Streaming Service Hits 25 Million Active Users

Less than a year after the launch of TelevisaUnivision’s streaming platform ViX, it has become the largest dedicated Spanish-language streaming service in the world. The streaming service now boasts more than 25 million active users on its free tier.

In TelevisaUnivision’s fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Thursday, the company said that for 2022, the launch of ViX’s subscription tier — ViX+ — and nearly $150 million from the sublicensing of the World Cup rights in other Spanish-speaking Latin American countries contributed to the 20% rise in subscription and licensing revenue.

“ViX is now fully launched and is the definitive leader in Spanish-language streaming in less than a full year of operations,” TelevisaUnivision CEO Wade Davis said. “The growth and profitability of our core business more than offset the investments we made in ViX.”

TelevisaUnivision has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the streaming service without affecting the company’s overall earnings. Davis said that the “power of the combined assets in the U.S. and Mexico cause us to continue to expect ViX to reach profitability by the end of 2023.”

Televisa and Univision completed a $4.8 billion partnership in January 2022, forming the biggest Spanish-language media and content business in the world. The company introduced its ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) subscription option ViX in March of last year. Viewers can stream more than 100 live channels and 40,000 hours of on-demand content for free through the service. Everything from telenovelas to movies to networks selected by Spanish-speaking celebrities can be found in the ViX catalog.

In July, the ad-free option ViX+ was introduced. For $6.99 a month, the platform provides the largest selection of premium Spanish-language content ever made available on a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service. Thousands of hours of ad-free premium entertainment and live sports are included in the premium ViX+ offerings, which are even more comprehensive than those on ViX.

In September, TelevisaUnivision acquired Pantaya, another Spanish-language streaming service, adding even more material to the service. ViX now has access to more original series, blockbuster films from Latin America and the United States, and television programs thanks to that purchase.

In November, Prime Video launched ViX to its channel lineup in the United States and Mexico.