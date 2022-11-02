Prime Video Channels Adding ViX Free Spanish-Language Streamer in the U.S., Mexico

Prime Video is adding even more Spanish-language content to its library of channels. The streamer announced this week that it is launching ViX, the free ad-supported video on-demand (AVOD) service from TelevisaUnivision, to its channel lineup in the United States and Mexico. Prime Video users can add the ViX channel for free.

This addition comes after Prime Video Channels added the premium, ad-free version of the streamer ViX+ earlier this summer. ViX+ offers the most Spanish-language content of any streamer in the world and a subscription to via Prime Video channels costs $6.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.

ViX was launched in March, following the merger of Spanish-language broadcasters Televisa and Univision. ViX and ViX+ celebrate Latin cultures and Spanish-speaking storytellers with an impressive 50,000 hours of free and paid premium content across genres, including movies, comedy series, novellas, drama series, and children’s content, as well as live news and sports.

The streaming service got even more content in September, when TelevisaUnivision acquired Pantaya, another Spanish-language streaming platform. That acquisition brought the addition of more series and movies to ViX, including a selection of blockbusters and classics from Latin America and the U.S., as well as original series.

Amazon hasn’t added a ton of new channels to its Prime Video offerings recently, but the company did launch a Bloomberg channel at the beginning of September in both Canada and Mexico.

A report from this summer showed that Spanish-language viewing across the streaming landscape is up 11% over 2021. Thirty-eight percent of customers that identify as Latin-American rely on streaming alone for their TV viewing, so having wider availability of services like ViX will offer even more opportunities to watch in the language of their choice.