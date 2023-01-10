What Are the Best Streaming Services for Watching Tennis in 2023?

The 2023 tennis schedule is just beginning to heat up. The first Grand Slam tournament of the year is set to start when the Australian Open kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 15. The tournament will feature some of the biggest names in the sport, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, and more.

If you’re a cord-cutter in the United States, you might be wondering what the best option for watching live tennis in 2023 is. Never fear, we’ve put together a handy guide of the best services to subscribe to for Grand Slam tournaments, weekly events, and more.

Which Cable Channels Host Live Tennis?

The single best channel for watching live tennis in the U.S. is the Tennis Channel. It offers coverage of 56 tournaments per year, breaking news, interviews with the most impactful players in the sport, match analysis, and even skills instruction. Overall, the network airs more than 90% of televised tennis matches in the U.S. The Tennis Channel is building toward launching its own direct-to-consumer streaming service, but that isn't expected to launch before the end of 2023 at the earliest.

Tennis Channel also provides a free ad-supported TV channel called T2, which is currently exclusively available on Samsung TV Plus. Samsung TV Plus is only offered via select Samsung smart TV models, but T2’s exclusive window with Samsung is set to expire in March of 2023, so it should be more widely available soon.

The ESPN family of networks also offers comprehensive coverage of some tennis tournaments spread across the flagship station, ESPN2 and ESPN3. This year, ESPN will be the main host of three of the four Grand Slam tournaments, including the upcoming Australian Open.

What Are the Best Streaming Services to Watch Grand Slam Tournaments?

ESPN+ is a fantastic option for casual to moderate tennis fans who want to watch the majors in 2023. ESPN+ will host the Australian Open in January, Wimbledon in July, and the U.S. Open in August. For just $9.99 per month — or $99.99 per year — users can catch three of the four Grand Slam tournaments of 2023.

Sign Up espnplus.com ESPN+ ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton's Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The fourth major tournament, the French Open, will be exclusively available on NBC and its companion streaming service Peacock. A subscription to Peacock Premium starts at just $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and features wall-to-wall coverage of the French Open, plus NFL football, MLB baseball, Notre Dame football, English Premier League soccer, and much more.

Which Live TV Streaming Services Are Best For Even More Tennis Coverage?

If you’re a diehard fan who doesn’t just want to watch the majors, you’re going to want a subscription to the Tennis Channel. Fortunately, there are several live TV streaming services that offer the Tennis Channel, along with dozens of other sports and entertainment channels to suit your media needs.

Sling TV

The cheapest option to get access to the Tennis Channel via a live TV streaming service is Sling TV. Sling offers two basic subscription options: Sling Orange — which offers 31 channels including ESPN and the Disney Channel — and Sling Blue — which offers 41 channels including NBC, FOX, and FS1. A base plan is $40 per month, but to get the Tennis Channel you’ll need to sign up for the Sports Extra add-on which is an additional $11 per month. That package includes 11 total channels, including the Tennis Channel, NFL RedZone, and more.

fuboTV

If you’re looking for a live TV service with a bit more sports programming, you should look toward fuboTV. Fubo only offers one base plan for $74.99 per month, but it gives users access to over 90 channels. Its lineup includes 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and 14 of the top 27 sports channels in its base plan, including the Tennis Channel at no additional cost. Other sports offerings on fuboTV include MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and more.