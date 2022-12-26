What’s Coming to Peacock in January 2023, Including ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Paul T. Goldman’
Created by Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”), “Poker Face” is a 10-episode, mystery-of-the-week series coming to Peacock on Jan. 26. Natasha Lyonne stars as Charlie Cale, a woman with an extraordinary gift: She knows when someone is lying. Driving a 1969 Plymouth Barracuda, she manages to find new crimes to solve at every turn. Lyonne, who also executive produces, co-stars with Stephanie Hsu, Adrian Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and others.
Check out the “Poker Face” trailer:
In the weird-but-true category, “Paul T. Goldman” is about an ordinary guy whose new wife scams him out of money, but that’s just the beginning. Goldman turned his tale into a book — “Duplicity - A True Story of Crime and Deceit,” which is the basis for the Peacock show. Goldman stars in the six-episode series from Seth Rogen and Jason Woliner.
Watch the trailer for “Paul T. Goldman”:
Coming in January:
January 1
- 13 Going on 30, 2004*
- The 40 Year-Old Virgin, 2005
- 50 First Dates, 2004*
- The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
- Apollo 13, 1995
- Billy Madison, 1995
- Bulletproof, 1996
- Cell, 2016*
- The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*
- Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs, 2009
- Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2, 2013
- The Dilemma, 2011
- The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating, 2022 (Hallmark)+
- Doom, 2005
- Facing Ali, 2009
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
- The Godfather, 1972
- The Godfather Part II, 1974
- The Godfather Part III, 1990
- God’s Not Dead, 2014
- The Good Shepard, 2011
- Happy Gilmore, 1996
- Heist, 2015*
- Here Comes the Boom, 2012*
- Honey, 2003
- Honey 2, 2010
- The Hulk, 2003
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler, 2013
- Legend, 1986
- Liar, Liar, 1997
- MacGruber, 2010
- Madagascar, 2005
- Midnight Run, 1988
- The Money Pit, 1986
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016*
- The Other Guys, 2010*
- Pitch Black, 2000*
- The Quiet Ones, 2014*
- Ray, 2004*
- Repentance, 2014*
- The Rundown, 2003
- Schindler’s List, 1993
- The Shack, 2017
- Step Brothers, 2008*
- Stepmom, 1998*
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006*
- Trainwreck, 2015
- Unbanned: The Legend AJ1, 2018*
- Warm Bodies, 2013*
- Fruitvale Station, 2013
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Alaska Fairbanks*
- Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
- Premier League – Nottingham v. Chelsea*
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Aston Villa*
- Sunday Night Football Week 17 – Ram vs. Chargers (English & Spanish)
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
Fruitvale Station
Oakland, California. Young Afro-American Oscar Grant crosses paths with family members, friends, enemies and strangers before facing his fate on the platform at Fruitvale Station, in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day 2009.
January 2
- Baking It, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Premier League – Brentford v. Liverpool
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2023
January 3
- America’s Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- FIS Austria 2022-23 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men’s Ski Jump 4HT HS130*
- Premier League – Arsenal v. New Castle
- Premier League – Everton v. Brighton
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Fulham
- Premier League – Man United v. Bournemouth
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
January 4
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode 121 (Telemundo)
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- FIS Austria 2022-23 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men’s Ski Jump 4HT HS130*
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Wolves
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Tottenham
- Premier League – Leeds United v. West Ham
- Premier League – Southhampton v. Nottingham Forrest
January 5
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIS Austria 2023 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men’s Ski Jump 4HT HS142*
- Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 1
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Man City
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami
Six of the most influential and connected women live life to the fullest in the sunny city where both the party and the drama never stop.
January 6
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Bella Calamidades, Season 1
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- FIS Austria 2023 – Bischofshofen, AUT – 4HT HS142*
- Grimm, Seasons 1-6
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 1*
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 2
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Saracens
January 7
- 2023 All-American Bowl 2023
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 2*
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 3
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Leicester Tigers
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Northampton Saints
- The Wedding Veil Expectations, 2022 (Hallmark)+
- Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
January 8
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 3*
- Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Newcastle Falcons
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Bristol Bears
- PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Final Round
- Sunday Night Football – Teams TBD
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
January 9
- Baking It, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
January 10
- 80th Golden Globe Awards
- America’s Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- FIS Austria 2023 – Bad Gastein, AUT – Men & Women’s Parallel Slalom*
- FIS Austria 2023 – Flachau, AUT – Women’s Slalom Run 1 & 2*
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Bravo)
- Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
America’s Got Talent: All Stars
Winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title.
January 11
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode Bravo) ‘
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- FIS Austria 2023 – Bad Gastein, AUT – Mixed Team Parallel Slalom*
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- U.S. Swimming – 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
January 12
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Makery, Season 1, Episodes 1-13 (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Traitors, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*
January 13
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Short Track European Championships – Gdansk Day 1*
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, Episode 1405 (Bravo)
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Minnesota*
- PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 2
January 14
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIS Austria 2023 – Men & Women’s Big Air – Kreischberg, AUT*
- FIS Austria 2023 – Women’s Downhill – St. Anton, AUT*
- ISU Short Track World Cup – Short Track European Championships – Gdansk - Day 2*
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Minnesota*
- PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 3
- Premier League – Brentford v. Bournemouth
- Premier League – Brighton v. Liverpool
- Premier League – Everton v. Southampton
- Premier League – Man United v. Manchester City
- Premier League – Wolves v. West Ham
- Sunday Night Football – Wild Card Game 1
- The Wedding Veil Inspiration, 2022 (Hallmark)
- Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Lopez vs. Lopez
A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.
January 15
- FIS Austria 2023 – St. Anton, AUT – Women’s SuperG*
- Miss Universo 2022 (Telemundo)
- Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- Sunday Night Football – NFL SNF Wild Card Game 1
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
January 16
- Baking It, Season 2, Episode 6, (Peacock Original) *
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- R.I.P.D, 2013
January 17
- America’s Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode 1008 (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Fruitvale Stations, 2013
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
January 18
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023
January 19
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
- Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
January 20
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- FIS Austria 2023 – Kitzbühel, AUT– Men’s Downhill*
- Law & Order, Season 22, Episode 2212 (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, Episode 312 (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season24, Episode 2412 (NBC)
- LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, Episode 1406 (Bravo)
- Nitro Rallycross – Quebec – Qualifying – Battle Brackets
- U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023
January 21
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Hamilton – Men & Women Day 1*
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
- The Wedding Veil Journey, 2022 (Hallmark)+
- Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Love Without Borders
In this bold social experiment, six American singles who have struck out at love on their home turf risk everything and step blindly onto a plane to an unknown overseas destination to be paired with their “perfect” life partner.
January 22
- FIS Austria 2022-23 – Snowboard Cross TBD, AUT*
- FIS Austria 2023 – Kitzbühel, AUT, – Women’s Slalom Run 1 &2*
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Hamilton – Men & Women Day 2*
- Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
- Premier League – Teams TBD
- Sunday Night Football – Playoff Divisional Game
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023
- The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
January 23
- Dame Chocolate, Season 1
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Premier League – Fulham vs. Tottenham
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
January 24
- America’s Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- FIS Austria 2023 – Schladming, AUT – Slalom Run 1&2*
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Bravo)
January 25
- American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men’s Short Night
- European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Pairs Short
- Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
January 26
- 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med-Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Pairs Free
- European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Women’s Short
- Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
- Poker Face, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*
- U.S. Figure Skating Championships - Women’s Short
Quantum Leap
It’s been 27 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.
Dr. Ben Song, lead physicist of the top-secret government time-travel program known as Quantum Leap, makes an unauthorized leap into the past, awakening in a different body with only fragments of his memory intact. Guided by Addison, a colleague in the present day who appears to him as a hologram that only he can see and hear, he discovers the only way for him to leap again is to correct something in his host person’s life. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, his team in the present tries to figure out why he leaped and bring him home.
January 27
- 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men’s Free
- FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Flying Qualification
- FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men 7.5km*
- FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women 5km*
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney– Men & Women Day 1*
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season24, New Episode (NBC)
- Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Wisconsin*
- U.S. Figure Skating 2023 Championships 2023 – Rhythm Dance
- U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Women’s Free
January 28
- 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
- 2023 U.S. Track & Field – Dr. Sander Invitational
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Free Dance
- FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Jumping SF HS235*
- FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men HS109*
- FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men Mass Start 10km*
- FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women HS109*
- FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women Mass Start 5km*
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney – Men & Women Day 2*
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance, 2022 (Hallmark)+
- Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Wisconsin*
- U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023 - Men’s Short (NBC Simul-stream)
- U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Pairs Free
- WWE Royal Rumble (English & Spanish)*
January 29
- FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men HS109*
- FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men 12.5km*
- FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Flying SF HS235 Qualifying/Race*
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney– Men & Women Day 3*
- Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
- Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
- U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Men’s Free
- U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Men’s Free
- The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
January 30
- Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
January 31
- America’s Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Way Home
When three generations of women reunite after being estranged for more than two decades, they embark on an enlightening – and surprising – journey toward healing none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.
