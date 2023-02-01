Who Will the Broadcast Announcers, Analysts Be for Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass?

MLS Season Pass is now available to all users with access to the Apple TV app, marking the official beginning of a 10-year relationship between Major League Soccer and Apple TV. Season Pass will be the home of every MLS game for the next decade, marking a hugely consequential experiment for the future of sports on streaming.

But who will be calling those games for Apple TV users? Apple and MLS have assembled an elite team with decades worth of experience, including former players, coaches, and sports broadcasting greats.

“We are thrilled to assemble a dynamic, knowledgeable team of broadcasters for MLS Season Pass, individuals who have lived and breathed the beautiful game for many years,” said Don Garber, MLS’s commissioner. “This talented group of men and women has taken part in the biggest moments across the soccer and sports landscape for the past decade; whether covering them on air or taking part in them as players, they have been at the center of building our sport in North America.”

A subscription to MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 per month or $99 for the entire season for non-Apple TV+ users. Customers who choose to sign up for Apple TV+ for $6.99 per month get a special discount; $12.99 per month or $79 for the entire season. Given the incredible talent and experience of the announcers and commentators lined up to call games, that is quite a deal.

The play-by-play announcers for MLS games on Season Pass include:

Announcers Dre Cordero comes to MLS Season Pass after handling play-by-play duties for Inter Miami for the last three seasons. Keith Costigan is one of the preeminent soccer play-by-play voices in the U.S., spending the last seven years as the voice of the Seattle Sounders. Matt Cullen is a bilingual play-by-play commentator who will be part of the French language broadcast team. Over the past two years, he has called the French-language broadcasts for both Canadian National teams. Kevin Egan, originally from Dublin, Ireland, has spent the last 10 seasons broadcasting MLS matches on television with both the Chicago Fire and Atlanta United. Mark Followill is an experienced and talented play-by-play announcer, best known for his work with FOX Sports, NBC Sports, FC Dallas, and the Dallas Mavericks. Adrian Garcia Marquez has established himself as one of the most respected play-by-play announcers in the industry. His bilingual calls have been on national and regional sports networks, including Fox Sports, Fox Deportes, CBS Sports, Amazon Prime, Telemundo, Univision/Telefutura, and Spectrum SportsNet. Adrian Healey is a well-known and accomplished soccer voice in America, having served ESPN’s coverage as a play-by-play announcer and studio host for 18 years. Eric Krakauer, born and raised in Portugal, was Charlotte FC’s first and only TV play-by-play announcer during the club’s 2022 inaugural season. Jorge Perez-Navarro, one of Spanish sports television’s most recognizable voices, has been associated with American Soccer since the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Road to Korea/Japan 2002 and has led coverage for nine MLS Cups and 10 MLS All-Star Games. Francisco X. Rivera comes to MLS Season Pass after handling LAFC’s Spanish TV coverage on Estrella TV from 2020-22. Mark Rogondino has established himself as a prominent voice in both domestic and international soccer. Rogondino joined the FOX Sports team in 2002, calling MLS, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Liga MX, and U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams matches. Sergio Ruiz, a native of Venezuela, brings more than 20 years of experience to the MLS Season Pass Spanish language broadcast team. He has broadcast every Orlando City game in MLS since the club joined the league in 2015. Tyler Terens joins the MLS Season Pass announcing crew after spending the last three seasons as the Chicago Fire’s play-by-play voice. He served as the primary play-by-play announcer for the Phoenix Rising in USL, while also covering CONCACAF Champions League, Gold Cup, U.S. Open Cup and CONCACAF Nations League matches for VISTA. Callum Williams is a seasoned voice who has covered soccer both internationally and domestically for over 17 years, including the last 12 with MLS. He called MLS league games and MLS Cup globally with IMG, as well as regionally as the voice of Sporting KC and, most recently, Minnesota United. Max Bretos comes to MLS Season Pass after spending the last five years as the play-by-play voice for Los Angeles Football Club. He previously hosted MLS coverage, did play-by-play for ESPN, and was the lead soccer play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports from 2003 to 2010. Steve Cangialosi joins the team after handling play-by-play duties for the New York Red Bulls on MSG for 21 years and the New Jersey Devils for 12. Jake Zivin has spent the last seven years as the popular TV voice of the Portland Timbers. He has also been a key member of FOX Sports’ soccer coverage, calling MLS, Copa America, SheBelieves Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, and CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying matches. Pablo Ramírez is one of the most popular Spanish television announcers, having led Univision’s soccer coverage for the last 22 years, including MLS and four World Cups. Frederic Lord will be one of the lead play-by-play voices on the French broadcasts. He has handled CF Montréal play-by-play duties for TVA Sports since the club’s MLS inception in 2012.

Apple TV+ has also assembled a crack team of analysts and hosts for pre and post-game shows, as well as a weekly whip-around show that recaps all the week’s action.

This team of elite analysts includes: