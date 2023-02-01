Who Will the Broadcast Announcers, Analysts Be for Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass?
MLS Season Pass is now available to all users with access to the Apple TV app, marking the official beginning of a 10-year relationship between Major League Soccer and Apple TV. Season Pass will be the home of every MLS game for the next decade, marking a hugely consequential experiment for the future of sports on streaming.
But who will be calling those games for Apple TV users? Apple and MLS have assembled an elite team with decades worth of experience, including former players, coaches, and sports broadcasting greats.
“We are thrilled to assemble a dynamic, knowledgeable team of broadcasters for MLS Season Pass, individuals who have lived and breathed the beautiful game for many years,” said Don Garber, MLS’s commissioner. “This talented group of men and women has taken part in the biggest moments across the soccer and sports landscape for the past decade; whether covering them on air or taking part in them as players, they have been at the center of building our sport in North America.”
A subscription to MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 per month or $99 for the entire season for non-Apple TV+ users. Customers who choose to sign up for Apple TV+ for $6.99 per month get a special discount; $12.99 per month or $79 for the entire season. Given the incredible talent and experience of the announcers and commentators lined up to call games, that is quite a deal.
The play-by-play announcers for MLS games on Season Pass include:
|Announcers
|Dre Cordero comes to MLS Season Pass after handling play-by-play duties for Inter Miami for the last three seasons.
|Keith Costigan is one of the preeminent soccer play-by-play voices in the U.S., spending the last seven years as the voice of the Seattle Sounders.
|Matt Cullen is a bilingual play-by-play commentator who will be part of the French language broadcast team. Over the past two years, he has called the French-language broadcasts for both Canadian National teams.
|Kevin Egan, originally from Dublin, Ireland, has spent the last 10 seasons broadcasting MLS matches on television with both the Chicago Fire and Atlanta United.
|Mark Followill is an experienced and talented play-by-play announcer, best known for his work with FOX Sports, NBC Sports, FC Dallas, and the Dallas Mavericks.
|Adrian Garcia Marquez has established himself as one of the most respected play-by-play announcers in the industry. His bilingual calls have been on national and regional sports networks, including Fox Sports, Fox Deportes, CBS Sports, Amazon Prime, Telemundo, Univision/Telefutura, and Spectrum SportsNet.
|Adrian Healey is a well-known and accomplished soccer voice in America, having served ESPN’s coverage as a play-by-play announcer and studio host for 18 years.
|Eric Krakauer, born and raised in Portugal, was Charlotte FC’s first and only TV play-by-play announcer during the club’s 2022 inaugural season.
|Jorge Perez-Navarro, one of Spanish sports television’s most recognizable voices, has been associated with American Soccer since the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Road to Korea/Japan 2002 and has led coverage for nine MLS Cups and 10 MLS All-Star Games.
|Francisco X. Rivera comes to MLS Season Pass after handling LAFC’s Spanish TV coverage on Estrella TV from 2020-22.
|Mark Rogondino has established himself as a prominent voice in both domestic and international soccer. Rogondino joined the FOX Sports team in 2002, calling MLS, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Liga MX, and U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams matches.
|Sergio Ruiz, a native of Venezuela, brings more than 20 years of experience to the MLS Season Pass Spanish language broadcast team. He has broadcast every Orlando City game in MLS since the club joined the league in 2015.
|Tyler Terens joins the MLS Season Pass announcing crew after spending the last three seasons as the Chicago Fire’s play-by-play voice. He served as the primary play-by-play announcer for the Phoenix Rising in USL, while also covering CONCACAF Champions League, Gold Cup, U.S. Open Cup and CONCACAF Nations League matches for VISTA.
|Callum Williams is a seasoned voice who has covered soccer both internationally and domestically for over 17 years, including the last 12 with MLS. He called MLS league games and MLS Cup globally with IMG, as well as regionally as the voice of Sporting KC and, most recently, Minnesota United.
|Max Bretos comes to MLS Season Pass after spending the last five years as the play-by-play voice for Los Angeles Football Club. He previously hosted MLS coverage, did play-by-play for ESPN, and was the lead soccer play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports from 2003 to 2010.
|Steve Cangialosi joins the team after handling play-by-play duties for the New York Red Bulls on MSG for 21 years and the New Jersey Devils for 12.
|Jake Zivin has spent the last seven years as the popular TV voice of the Portland Timbers. He has also been a key member of FOX Sports’ soccer coverage, calling MLS, Copa America, SheBelieves Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, and CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying matches.
|Pablo Ramírez is one of the most popular Spanish television announcers, having led Univision’s soccer coverage for the last 22 years, including MLS and four World Cups.
|Frederic Lord will be one of the lead play-by-play voices on the French broadcasts. He has handled CF Montréal play-by-play duties for TVA Sports since the club’s MLS inception in 2012.
Apple TV+ has also assembled a crack team of analysts and hosts for pre and post-game shows, as well as a weekly whip-around show that recaps all the week’s action.
This team of elite analysts includes:
|Analysts
|Liam McHugh, who played soccer at the University at Buffalo. He currently leads Turner Sports’ NHL coverage after serving in the same role for NHL on NBC for 10 years.
|Jillian Sakovits joins the team as a pregame studio host. She spent the last four years covering Atlanta United as pregame and postgame host for FOX Sports South and was also a sideline reporter for ESPN’s soccer coverage.
|Tony Cherchi, who has covered soccer extensively for ESPN, Univision, and Tubi, including multiple World Cups, will serve as Spanish-language studio host and an analyst on select matches throughout the season.
|Kyndra de St. Aubin has been part of the FOX Sports family since 2011, having worked two FIFA Women’s World Cups in 2015 and 2019. She has spent the last five years as a television analyst for Minnesota United FC.
|Maurice Edu, a member of the 2010 US World Cup team who played 12 seasons in MLS and Europe, has spent the past five years as an analyst with FOX Sports. He also called Atlanta United matches the past two seasons and provides soccer commentary for CBS Sports.
|Lori Lindsey, who played 14 professional seasons and was a member of the 2011 US Women’s World Cup team prior to serving as a soccer analyst for ESPN and CBS Sports. She has also worked as a sideline reporter for Nashville SC.
|Danielle Slaton, who earned a silver medal at the 2000 Olympic Games and bronze at the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup as a member of the US Women’s National Team, has been a television game analyst for the last 13 years, including the last eight with the San Jose Earthquakes.
|Taylor Twellman, a former MLS MVP and US National Team player, joins MLS Season Pass after spending the past 11 years as ABC and ESPN’s lead soccer analyst.
|Marcelo Balboa, a former US National Team defender and member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, was the lead analyst for ESPN/ABC’s coverage of the 2006 World Cup. He has been part of Univision’s MLS and international soccer coverage since 2014 and spent the last 15 years calling Colorado Rapids matches for Altitude TV. Balboa joins the team as a Spanish-language analyst.
|Sébastien Le Toux joins MLS Season Pass as a French-language analyst after working as a studio analyst for PHL 17’s coverage of the Philadelphia Union for the last four seasons.
|Sacha Kljestan joins MLS Season Pass as a studio analyst fresh off his retirement from the LA Galaxy. Kljestan served as a digital host and analyst for FOX Sports’ coverage of the 2022 World Cup.
|Bradley Wright-Phillips, an EPL and MLS star, will make his debut as a studio analyst on the whip-around show.
|Diego Valeri, the 2017 MLS MVP and 2015 MLS Cup MVP, will make his on-air debut as a Spanish-language studio analyst.
|Patrice Bernier, a native of Montreal and member of both the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame and Quebec Soccer Hall of Fame, joins the team as a French analyst. Bernier spent the last four years as an analyst for TVA Sports and covered his first World Cup in 2022 with RDS.
|Eduardo Biscayart will serve as an analyst on the Spanish language broadcasts. He has covered international soccer for more than 25 years, serving as an analyst for ESPN, FOX Sports, [beIN] Sports, and Telemundo.
|Brian Dunseth worked for ESPN, NBC Sports, FOX Sports, and Univision covering MLS and international soccer after his playing career. He also spent the last 16 years as Real Salt Lake’s television analyst.
|Danny Higginbotham played 18 years and made 415 appearances as a defender. For the last two years, he has served as the television analyst for the Philadelphia Union.
|Cobi Jones, a member of the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame, enjoyed a storied 14-year playing career For the last 10 seasons, Jones has served as Time Warner’s match analyst for the LA Galaxy.
|Devon Kerr joins MLS Season Pass as a match analyst. He has covered MLS and international events, including the Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Concacaf Nations League World Cup Qualifying, and Olympic Qualifying.
|Jaime Macias has been a Spanish-speaking analyst since 2006. He has been a broadcaster covering Champions League, four World Cups, and more.
|Shep Messing serves as a studio analyst for MLS Season Pass after working as the lead analyst for the New York Red Bulls on MSG Network.
|Heath Pearce, who speaks German, Spanish, and Portuguese, is an analyst for the English broadcasts. Pearce has worked as a soccer analyst for CBS, Paramount+, ESPN, FOX, and beIN Sports.
|Francisco Pinto has spent more than 25 years in television and radio, including 14 years with KMEX, Univision’s Los Angeles affiliate, where he has covered some of the biggest sporting events in the world, including two World Cups. Pinto served as the Spanish TV analyst for the LA Galaxy during their MLS title run in 2012.
|Lloyd Sam made the move to broadcasting after retiring from the pitch, calling matches for the USL, MLS NEXT, and Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. He spent the 2022 season as the color analyst for Charlotte FC’s English language broadcasts.
|Ross Smith retired from the game in 2013 and spent the last nine years as the Timbers’ TV analyst.
|Carlos Suarez joins MLS Season Pass as a Spanish language analyst after a successful 20-year career with DIRECTV Sports Latin America, beIN Sports USA, and TUDN USA as lead soccer analyst.
|Christina Unkel, who was inducted into the Florida Soccer Referees Hall of Fame in 2021, will serve as the rules analyst for MLS Season Pass.
|Jamie Watson joins MLS Season Pass as a match analyst after serving the last three seasons as Nashville SC’s color commentator.
|Stefano Fusaro joins the team as a Spanish language studio host and play-by-play announcer. He has spent more than 17 years in sports media. In 2021, Fusaro became the Spanish voice of the New York Red Bulls for the past two seasons.
|Kaylyn Kyle will serve as co-host of the whip-around show. Following her playing career, she has served as a host and analyst for the last three years with beIN Sports and was a sideline and digital reporter for Inter Miami CF for the last three seasons.
