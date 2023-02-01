Everything You Need to Know About MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

The Major League Soccer season is almost here! This year — and every year for the next decade — Apple TV will serve as the home of MLS Soccer, thanks to a deal struck between the two sides in June 2022. You’ll now be able to stream MLS games from the comfort of your couch with a subscription to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+, and leave cable and satellite behind!

But how does MLS Season Pass work? Check below for all the details you’ll need to subscribe and start watching today!

How Much Does MLS Season Pass Cost?

Soccer fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 for the entire season for a savings of 45%. Users will not need to subscribe to Apple TV+ to have access to MLS Season Pass, but if they decide to do so they’ll get a special discount. Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a price of $12.99 monthly or $79 per season.

Does MLS Season Pass Offer a Free Trial?

Apple has not announced that MLS Season Pass will offer a free trial. The company does offer free trials to Apple TV+, and will be making a limited number of games free for all viewers via the Apple TV app during the course of the season.

How Do You Sign Up For MLS Season Pass?

You can access MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app, the Apple TV+ website, or through the Major League Soccer website.

What Teams Can You Watch on MLS Season Pass?

MLS Season Pass will offer viewers the chance to watch every team in the league, no matter what market they’re in.

Does MLS Season Pass Have Local Blackouts?

No! Unlike services like NFL Sunday Ticket, NBA League Pass, and MLB.TV, your subscription to MLS Season Pass will include both in-market and out-of-market games, so you won’t have to worry about always being able to watch your favorite team whenever they play. Check for scheduling details and highlights of the season here.

Can You Personalize Your MLS Season Pass With Your Favorite Team?

Yes! Fans can select their favorite club for a more personalized experience throughout the Apple TV app. Once a fan selects a favorite club, their matches will automatically appear in the Up Next watchlist on the Apple TV app, so they will never miss a moment. Fans can also opt into receiving a notification on iPhone and iPad whenever their match is about to start.

Each club page will offer fans a single destination to find everything there is to watch on their club. Fans can explore live matches, match previews, and other key club content, including interviews and replays. Fans will also find a schedule of all matches for their club, and enjoy featured stories and highlights that are updated regularly.

Will MLS Season Pass Offer Games in English Only?

All matches will feature both English- and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French. Pregame shows and the postgame wrap-up will be available in English and Spanish. Fans in the US and Canada will also have the option to select their home team’s radio for broadcast audio on the Apple TV app where available.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MLS Season Pass?

Apple has not released a full list of compatible streaming devices yet, but you will definitely be able to stream via Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV devices. The Apple TV app will also soon be available on Android devices.

Will There Be a Separate MLS Season Pass App?

At the moment, there are no plans for a separate MLS Season Pass app. MLS Season Pass will be accessible through the Apple TV app.

Will MLS Season Pass Be in 4K?

Apple has not announced any plans to stream MLS games in 4K as of yet.

Will MLS Season Pass Only Offer Live Content?

No, Season Pass will include both live games and on-demand content as well.

What Content Will MLS Season Pass Have Besides MLS Games?

In addition to having every game of the entire MLS slate, Season Pass will also be the home of hundreds of developmental league games MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT, and on MLS match days. Also, Season Pass will also stream every game of the Leagues Cup.

The package will feature an exclusive, live whip-around show that will make sure that fans never miss an exciting goal or save. The show, similar to the NFL Redzone, will also air game replays, highlights, and analysis.

Will MLS Season Pass Only Offer Games in English?

No, matches on Season Pass will feature English and Spanish broadcast crews, and each club’s home radio broadcast.

What Other Content Will You Get if You Sign Up For Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ offers hundreds of hours of quality content, including original series like “Ted Lasso,” “Severance” and “Shrinking,” as well as movies like “Emancipation” and the Best Picture-winning “CODA.” The service is also home to some Major League Baseball games, making it an excellent and budget-friendly destination for sports fans and entertainment lovers. A subscription to Apple TV+ is $6.99 per month.