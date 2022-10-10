Is Netflix’s DVD Plan the Smartest Way to Watch Blockbusters Like ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

Is it worth giving Netflix’s DVD plan another look? Don’t laugh - it might be the perfect way to end the headache of so many streaming subscriptions.

Starting in the late 1990s, Netflix began offering a new way for people to watch new releases without having to leave their homes. The concept of streaming hadn’t yet emerged, and DVD were becoming the dominant media format. Subscribers would select a show or film, Netflix would send a DVD in the mail, and viewers could return the disc whenever they wanted. The service became so popular that it was eventually blamed for killing the beloved video chain, Blockbuster.

Since the rise of streaming, the media market has shattered into dozens of individual services. In some cases, you may subscribe to a service just to watch one film or show, letting the subscription lapse after you’ve seen it. But you might make a case that Netflix’s DVD plan could be a smarter way to go, especially if you already subscribe to the service.

For example, if you wanted to watch the recently released “Jurassic World Dominion,” you’d need a streaming subscription to Peacock. And if you pay for the $4.99 tier, you’d still have to sit through commercials. To watch commercial-free, you’d need to pay $9.99 for the month - the same price as Netflix’s 1-at-a-time DVD plan.

Or consider 2022’s biggest blockbuster, “Top Gun: Maverick.” We still don’t know when that film will arrive on Paramount+, but you can rent the DVD from Netflix right now. In fact, almost every movie in theaters will be available for DVD or Blu-Ray well before it arrives on streaming platforms.

DVD Plan Tier Basic Standard Premium Monthly Price $9.99 $14.99 $19.99 Limit of DVDs Rented Simultaneously 1 2 3

Note that all 3 tiers offer NO monthly limits, ZERO late fees, FREE shipping and return, and you can CANCEL anytime.

The benefit of going with Netflix DVDs is that you’re not stuck with multiple subscriptions, and you can cherry-pick your entertainment from the best of each service. You could watch Hulu hits like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” or HBO Max favorites like “The White Lotus” or “Mare of Easttown.” Want to watch every Star Wars film or binge the MCU? You don’t need Disney+ — Netflix DVDs have you covered.

Netflix’s DVD library can also come to the rescue with hard-to-stream titles. Right now, it’s very difficult to stream the comedy classic “This is Spinal Tap,” but you can rent it on disc. Same with the classic “Jaws.” If you want to watch the “Fast and Furious” series, you’ll need two different streaming services and there’s no way to watch “F8.” But you could see all the films (including F8) with Netflix discs.

Another benefit is that the Netflix DVD plans offer Blu-Ray discs, so in some cases, you may be able to watch at a higher resolution than the streaming services offer.

Of course, you will need a DVD or Blu-Ray player to watch the films, but you can find them on Amazon for less than $100, and some include the ability to use the player as a streaming device.

You can try the DVD service now for free, as their terms of use state that the trial is “intended to allow new members and certain former members to try the DVD service.” As for shipping speeds, they say they aim for fast delivery via USPS, and estimate that most customers can expect to obtain a DVD in about “one business day following our shipment of the requested DVD.”

Of course, the Netflix DVD plan isn’t perfect. If you want to watch a buzzy streaming-exclusive show, you may have to wait several months until it ends before it arrives on disc. But in many cases, this old technology could actually slim down your monthly streaming bill. It might be time to take a closer look.