Will Disney+ Exhaust Its Biggest Fanbases?

When Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm was completed in 2012, some Star Wars fans had mixed feelings. Although its treatment of Marvel properties was met with popular acclaim, Disney’s monolithic reputation left many to wonder if the IP would be treated with the respect fans would wish for.

Those fans’ worries may have been justified after all. Three live action “Star Wars” shows have either already been released on Disney+ or are scheduled for 2022, as well as two animated shows. Fan reactions to “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Book Of Boba Fett” were decidedly mixed, and “Andor’s” release on August 31st is scheduled to overlap with “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on August 17th.

Marvel fans are also struggling to keep up with the rate of new releases. In addition to “She-Hulk,” Disney has already released “Moon Knight” and “Ms. Marvel”, with a “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” coming later this fall/winter. Disney has also added “Eternals” and “Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” to its platform this year, with “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “I Am Groot” expected to arrive in August. Disney+ has also added R-rated content for the first time with its additions of “Logan” and “Deadpool”.

This onslaught constitutes a major part of Phase 4 of the MCU, and fans have been slower to respond to the offerings. Titles like “Ms. Marvel”, as well as theatrical releases like the fourth Thor film have received uneven audience scores on sites like Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that audience fatigue is setting in.

In 2021, Lucasfilm’s VP of Franchise Content and Strategy James Waugh was asked if he was concerned the release schedule of “Star Wars” content was too much. He responded, “Are we worried about oversaturation? I think we’re always very thoughtful and cautious about how do we keep Star Wars‘ specialness in this landscape.”

Despite these words, glut of titles these properties are spawning is only increasing. Disney+ already has seven live action or animated Star Wars/MCU titles scheduled for 2023, and any theatrically released movies will stream on the platform 45 days after their initial release.

Doubtless, many fans will argue that having more content in general is a good thing. But realistically, sooner or later Disney’s executives must examine whether they are furthering their own best interests by constantly releasing so much content. Star Wars and the MCU are some of the most valuable streaming IPs, but bombarding fans with new releases will exhaust those fan bases before long.

