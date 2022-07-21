Disney+ to Get ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’ - What R-Rated Films Will Mean for the Platform

Buckle up, Disney+ subscribers. R-rated superhero adventures are on their way to the platform tomorrow. Disney+ will add “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2,” and “Logan.” These will be the first R-rated films on the platform in the United States.

It’s a bold move for Disney CEO Bob Chapek. His predecessor, Bob Iger, kept a strict hold on Disney+ as the family-friendly destination, while more adult-skewing titles funneled to Hulu. The original iteration of Disney+ was so strict, it meant that the filmed version of the Broadway smash “Hamilton” had two “F-words” edited out.

…I literally gave two fucks so the kids could see it:

1. In Yorktown, there’s a mute over “I get the f___ back up again”

2. “Southern *record scratch*kin’ Democratic Republicans.”

You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)!

Love you. Enjoy. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2020

Now, Disney+ is going to be home to bare breasts, buttocks, and a CGI baby penis, thanks to the Deadpool series. “Logan” contains some brief nudity, and it does feature more violence than most PG-13 superhero flicks. “Logan” also contains 54 variations on the “F-word,” putting Lin-Manuel Miranda to shame.

In its news release, Disney+ says “subscribers are invited to revisit their parental controls settings to ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.” That’s an understatement.

Disney has been favoring Disney+ over Hulu with many high-profile releases, including “Free Guy” and “West Side Story.” The Hulu neglect seems to grow by the day. That seems to be Disney’s intentional strategy now. In 2024, Disney will be forced to buy out Comcast if it wants to keep Hulu up and running. The price tag for that purchase will depend on Hulu’s valuation, and what better way to erode that number than by starving Hulu of marquee titles?

While this move adds value for more mature Disney+ viewers, some parents may be downright horrified by this prospect. Until now, Disney+ has been a streaming version of the theme park, and you wouldn’t expect to see Deadpool’s dangle in the Main Street Parade.

Disney did not mention whether these R-rated films would receive any specific edits to appear on the platform, but if you try to watch the PG-rated “Splash,” you’ll see that some weird new CGI hair covers Darryl Hannah’s bare backside.

Disney+ didn’t want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology pic.twitter.com/df8XE0G9om — Allison Pregler 📼🌸✨ (@AllisonPregler) April 13, 2020

Moving forward, Donald Duck won’t be the only pantsless character on the platform. And these films are likely to be the first of many mature titles to come.

