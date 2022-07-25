What’s Coming to Disney+ in August 2022, Including ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,’ ‘Andor’ Premieres; Musical Sing-Alongs

Talk about legal firepower! The nine-episode Disney+ action-comedy series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows the cousin of the greenest Avenger and debuts on Aug. 17. Jennifer Walters (played by Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany) stars as a lawyer who takes on superhuman cases — and can also transform into a green, 6-foot-7 super-powered hulk. In addition to dealing with her newfound superpowers and trying cases involving enhanced individuals, she’s also dealing with the realities of dating as a superhero. Mark Ruffalo stars as original Hulk Bruce Banner and Tim Roth returns to the MCU as Hulk’s old nemesis Emil Blonsky a.k.a. Abomination.

Watch the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Trailer:

Also premiering in August is the latest streaming “Star Wars” series “Andor.” Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, a beloved character from “Rogue One,” and the show follows him on his journey to become a rebel hero. The story begins five years before the events of “Rogue One” and streams on Aug. 31.

Check out the trailer for “Andor”:

Also coming will be a host of sing-along versions of popular movie musicals. Throughout the month, both the animated and live-action versions of “Beauty and the Beast” will get the karaoke treatment, as will “Tangled,” the animated “Lion King,” and its sequel “Simba’s Pride.”

Coming to Disney+ in August:

August 3 Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel August 5 The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

August 10 Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

I Am Groot August 12 Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

August 17 Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law August 19 Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)