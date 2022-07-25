What’s Coming to Disney+ in August 2022, Including ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,’ ‘Andor’ Premieres; Musical Sing-Alongs
Talk about legal firepower! The nine-episode Disney+ action-comedy series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows the cousin of the greenest Avenger and debuts on Aug. 17. Jennifer Walters (played by Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany) stars as a lawyer who takes on superhuman cases — and can also transform into a green, 6-foot-7 super-powered hulk. In addition to dealing with her newfound superpowers and trying cases involving enhanced individuals, she’s also dealing with the realities of dating as a superhero. Mark Ruffalo stars as original Hulk Bruce Banner and Tim Roth returns to the MCU as Hulk’s old nemesis Emil Blonsky a.k.a. Abomination.
Watch the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Trailer:
Also premiering in August is the latest streaming “Star Wars” series “Andor.” Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, a beloved character from “Rogue One,” and the show follows him on his journey to become a rebel hero. The story begins five years before the events of “Rogue One” and streams on Aug. 31.
Check out the trailer for “Andor”:
Also coming will be a host of sing-along versions of popular movie musicals. Throughout the month, both the animated and live-action versions of “Beauty and the Beast” will get the karaoke treatment, as will “Tangled,” the animated “Lion King,” and its sequel “Simba’s Pride.”
Coming to Disney+ in August:
August 3
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)
- Lightyear
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel
August 5
- The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
- Old Dogs
- LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
August 10
- Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)
- I Am Groot
August 12
- Disney Summer Magic Quest
- Father of the Bride
- Father of the Bride Part II
August 17
- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
August 19
- Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
- Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
August 24
- Blackish (S8)
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)
August 26
- Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
August 31
- America’s National Parks (S1)
- Europe From Above (S2)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)
- Andor
