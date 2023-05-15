Xfinity to Offer Apple TV+ for Free to Customers This Week; Watch First Season for Four Different Series

Whether or not this week’s episode of “Ted Lasso” proves to be the series finale on Apple TV+ or not, customers of Xfinity’s cable and internet services will be able to get a sneak peek of the service for free thanks to the company’s “Free This Week” promotion. Throughout 2023, Xfinity is making a different premium channel or streaming service free to customers. Not only is it a nice, extra benefit for subscribers, but it also gives them the chance to sample each service’s programming before signing up.

Apple TV+ is available to customers starting today, Monday, May 15 and will remain free through Sunday, May 21. To access Apple’s streaming service, Xfinity customers can simply say “Free This Week” into their voice remote or through their X1, Flex, and Stream accounts.

Unfortunately, the free preview period doesn’t include “Ted Lasso,” but does allow viewers to check out the first seasons of four other Apple TV+ series, “Prehistoric Planet,” “Loot,” “Swagger,” and “Foundation.” Also, Xfinity customers will also get an exclusive look at the second season of “Prehistoric Planet,” ahead of its May 22 premiere. Xfinity’s “Free This Week” program comes 10 years after its inaugural signature free content giveaway, “Watchathon Week.”

The company’s customers have received free access to a wide variety of content already this year. Thanks to the “Free This Week” program, Xfinity subscribers have been able to watch shows, movies, and documentaries from HBO Max, MGM+, Acorn TV, Last week, Anime Network, and more.

If you’re an Xfinity user who decides to stick with Apple TV+ following the free week, you can subscribe for just $6.99 per month and receive access to the streamer’s growing slate of titles, including acclaimed series like “Shrinking,” “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” and “Slow Horses,” original movies like “Ghosted,” “Causeway,” and “Spirited,” and, of course, all three seasons of “Ted Lasso.”