Anime Network, Xumo Play Become Latest ‘Free This Week’ Offerings From Xfinity

It’s that time of the week again, Xfinity customers! Though Mondays are usually a chore for most, Xfinity TV and internet users are coming to think of Monday as the best day of the week, since that’s the day Xfinity announces which cable channel or streaming platform will be available as part of the “Free This Week” program.

This week, users will get free content from both a streaming platform and a pay-TV network! This week’s “Free This Week” offerings are the Anime Network and Xumo Play. To access this programming, users need only say “Free this week” into their Xfinity voice remote, or find it on Flex devices or the Xfinity Stream app.

The Anime Network has undergone several transformations in its life, starting as a cable channel before switching to life as a streaming service. It has since switched back, and is now part of the AMC family of cable channels. Anime lovers can enjoy popular shows like “Phantom of the Idol,” “Witches,” “Call of the Night,” “Strongest Sage in the World,” and more fan favorites on the network.

Xumo Play is an ad-supported streaming service that offers both free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, as well as ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD). It’s a fantastic general entertainment offering and helps Xfinity users celebrate Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, which continues through the month of May. Xumo carries the Chinese streaming platform Jubao, as well as Korean content via K-Movies and Bollywood & Indian Cinema.

The inclusion of Xumo Play in the “Free This Week” program is a bit of a double-dip for Xfinity. That’s because its parent company Comcast owns 50% of the streamer, with the other 50% falling under the control of fellow broadband and cable provider Charter Communications. The joint venture streaming service is set to be relaunched sometime in the next calendar year, transforming into a service that offers on-demand video as well as live TV streaming options.

The content from Anime Network and Xumo Play will be available from Monday, May 1 until Sunday, May 7. Past free offerings from Xfinity include documentaries from Curiosity Stream, educational content for kids, British favorites from Acorn TV, and even premium content from HBO Max. The “Free This Week” promotion will continue for Xfinity broadband and TV customers for the rest of 2023.