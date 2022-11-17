Xfinity to Provide Only Dolby Vision HDR Broadcast of 2022 World Cup, More in Personalized Viewing Experience

The biggest sporting event in the world is getting ready to kick off this weekend and on Thursday, Comcast announced expansive plans to provide customers with a one-of-a-kind World Cup viewing experience. Since its streaming service Peacock will be broadcasting every match of the tournament live, Comcast will bring a personalized, interactive, and bilingual viewing experience to customers across its entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, the Xfinity Stream app, and XClass TVs.

Additionally, Xfinity will be the only provider in the United States that will allow fans to experience FOX’s live 4K match coverage in Dolby Vision HDR. The impressive picture quality will be available on eligible X1 set-top boxes. Every match of the tournament will be broadcast in English on FOX or FS1 with games made available on-demand on Tubi shortly after they air.

Comcast’s platforms will aggregate all available English and Spanish live coverage and on-demand replays into one comprehensive destination which will include new features designed to provide the best and easiest-to-navigate World Cup experience to pay TV customers and streamers alike.

“The FIFA World Cup is going to be one of the biggest sporting events in 2022, and with streaming coverage from Peacock and Tubi, there will be more ways to watch than ever,” Comcast’s executive director of product management Vito Forlenza said. “Our platforms will bring together all the various viewing options into one comprehensive destination, making it easy for our customers - whether a pay TV customer with X1 or a steamer with Flex or XClass TV – to enjoy all 64 matches, live or on demand, in the language of their choice.”

X1 will deliver a robust and feature-rich World Cup viewing experience, offering Xfinity TV customers a simple and intuitive way to access all tournament coverage from across networks and streaming services including Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, FOX, FS1, and Tubi.

This year’s destination can be accessed by saying “World Cup” or “Copa Mundial” into the Xfinity Voice Remote.

Features in Xfinity’s World Cup Viewing Experience:

A personalized viewing experience: In just a few clicks, X1 customers can choose their favorite teams to create a custom FIFA World Cup viewing experience across devices, putting live coverage and match highlights of their favorite teams front and center within the destination. They can also opt to get notifications directly on their TV and/or mobile device when their favorite team is about to take the pitch, and to get quick links to post-match highlights.

Interactive bracket: For the first time, X1's tournament bracket will be interactive, enabling fans to track the latest schedule, get the latest scores and standings, and prepare for upcoming matches with the ability to set recordings or reminders.

DVR highlights: Leveraging machine learning technology within Comcast's global technology platform, fans will find high-impact plays, like goals, penalty kicks and amazing saves noted in the playback bar of their DVR recording so they can quickly catch up on the biggest moments from the match.

On Xfinity Flex and XClass TV, Comcast will offer streaming customers a comprehensive destination that brings all tournament-related programming available on the platform into one experience, including live matches and same-day replays of all 64 matches in Spanish from Peacock, same-day replays of all 64 matches in English available from Tubi, tournament highlights and analysis, and more.

Flex customers wanting to experience more of the tournament can quickly and easily upgrade to Xfinity TV via the Stream app so they can access FOX’s and Telemundo’s live coverage.