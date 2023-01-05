YouTube TV 4K Package: Everything You Need to Know

For people who want to watch live TV in 4K, YouTube TV is an option worth considering. Although the price for 4K is not cheap, fans of high-resolution viewing might find it worth the investment.

What is 4K?

4K is sometimes called Ultra High Definition (UHD). The resolution is 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is approximately four times the resolution of Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels). The increased resolution allows for a more detailed and lifelike image, making it especially great for larger displays or home theaters. 4K TVs are becoming increasingly popular, and many new models are now available on the market.

Although the image is remarkably lifelike, very few TV programs are shot in 4K. The most popular application is for sporting events, but not every event is shot with 4K cameras.

Importantly, you will need a 4K-compatible streaming device and television to be able to see the proper resolution.

What Does YouTube TV’s 4K Package Cost?

To access the 4K package, you’ll need to start with the YouTube TV base subscription for $64.99 / month. The 4K package is added to that.

After a free 14-day trial, the 4K package costs $9.99/month for 12 months, then $19.99/month thereafter.

When you purchase 4K Plus, you get these added features:

4K viewing on available content

Unlimited concurrent streams at home

Ability to view DVR recordings offline for available content (mobile devices only)

If you’d like to add this package, go to Settings and then Membership in the YouTube TV app.

Can You Watch 4K Events for Free?

Yes. If FOX is airing a game in 4K, you’ll be able to watch it for free in the Fox Sports App. Simply sign into the app using your TV Everywhere credentials from YouTube TV. You don’t need to pay for the 4K add-on to use this workaround.

What Channels Are Available in 4K?

4K playback is available on select live and on-demand content from these networks:

Again, not every show or event is available in 4K. Some of the 4K content available is just upscaled from 1080p.

What Devices Are Needed to Stream 4K Content?

In order to stream YouTube TV in 4K, you need a device that supports YouTube VP9 codec. Unfortunately, that means the 2017 Apple TV 4K won’t work.

4K Smart TVs

4K Android TV models like Sony Bravia, and others

Samsung, LG and HiSense 4K Smart TVs (2016 or later)

4K Streaming Devices connected to a 4K TV

Chromecast with Google TV

4K Roku Streaming Devices

Apple TV 4K (2021)

PS4 Pro

Amazon Fire 4k Stick (1st Gen - 2018)

Nvidia Shield

Note: 4K is only available on select content for Apple TV and PS4 Pro. Some programs may have lower resolution.

What Other 4K Live TV Services Are Available?

If you’re interested in 4K, you may also consider fuboTV. YouTube TV includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels, while fuboTV has 25. Overall, YouTube TV has 111 channels while fuboTV offers 106.

YouTube TV offers these channels that fuboTV doesn’t: AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, truTV, and WE tv.

To get 4K with fuboTV, you need to subscribe to the Elite Plan for $79.99 / month. You can try fuboTV for free to see if you like the experience.

