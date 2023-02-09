YouTube TV vs. FuboTV - Which Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for a new live TV streaming service, is YouTube TV or fuboTV a better choice? The decision may depend on what you value most. Both are excellent streaming options with lots of pros and cons. If you’d like a quick comparison, check out The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker. Let’s dig in to compare your options.

FuboTV is $85.98 / month for its base package. YouTube TV is $64.99 / month, so YouTube TV gets the edge.

YouTube TV includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels, while fuboTV has 25.

Overall, YouTube TV has 112 channels while fuboTV offers 149.

YouTube TV offers these channels that fuboTV doesn’t: AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, truTV, and WE tv. Those are some major points in YouTube TV’s favor.

Channel Upgrade Bundles

FuboTV offers an Entertainment add-on for $8/month. That addition gives you American Heroes, Baby TV, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FXM, Great American Family, Great American Living, GINX Esports TV, Great American Country, GSN, Hallmark Drama, INSP, JusticeCentral.TV, LOGO, Magnolia Network, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, MTVU, Nat Geo Wild, Nick Music, Nicktoons, PeopleTV, PokerGO, Revolt, Science, Sony Movie Channel, TeenNick, XITE, and Zona Futbol.

YouTube TV offers an Entertainment Plus package with HBO Max, Showtime, and STARZ for $29.99 / month.

Both services allow for some individual channel add-ons at lower price points.

Both services offer ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision. However, fuboTV lost access to 160 local CBS affiliates in early 2023. If this is a concern to you, YouTube TV is the superior choice.

YouTube TV does include your local PBS affiliate, while fuboTV does not.

Pro Sports Networks

Your streaming preference for sports will greatly depend on which sports you follow. FuboTV has one major downfall for NBA fans: TNT is not available. You can get the channel on YouTube TV. You also won’t get MLB on TBS with fuboTV.

YouTube TV offers access to NBA TV and NFL Network in its base package.

FuboTV’s base package includes NFL Network.

With YouTube TV, you can also add Sports Plus for $11/month to add beIN Sports, Billiard TV, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, MAVTV, NFL RedZone, Outside Television, PlayersTV, PokerGO, SportsGrid, Stadium, TVG, and VSiN.

With fuboTV, another $11/month gives you Sports Plus for MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SI TV, SportsGrid, Stadium, Stadium Plus, Tennis Channel, TVG2, and VSiN.

For $6/month, you can also add International Sports Plus to fuboTV for Chelsea TV, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, and TyCSports.

Additionally, fuboTV has Adventure Plus for $5/month. That adds MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, Outside Television, and Sportsman Channel.

Again, this can get complicated, so consult The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker.

Regional Sports Networks

Both services offer these regional sports networks: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, and SportsNet NY.

But fuboTV got a major upgrade when it began broadcasting Bally Sports channels in February 2023.

Now, fuboTV offers Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, and Root Sports Northwest.

College Sports Networks

When it comes to college sports, neither service offers an advantage over the other. Both provide ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Only YouTube TV offers ACC Network Extra and ESPNU in its base package.

DVR

If you’re the kind of person who records a lot of TV, you will prefer YouTube TV and its unlimited cloud DVR. You can store recordings up to nine months.

FuboTV offers a 1,000-hour DVR.

4K

YouTube TV offers a 4K Plus plan for $19.99/month ($9.99/month for the first 12 months).

FuboTV includes 4K streaming if you pay for the Elite Plan (a total of $95.98 / month). With the feature, you will be able to watch select events, including English Premier League, MLB on Fox, College Basketball, and College Football in 4K HDR. You will need to meet certain equipment requirements. FuboTV lists its upcoming 4K events here.

Lookback

FuboTV’s lookback feature lets you watch sports and entertainment shows that aired in the previous three days that aren’t available on demand. Some of these shows allow you to skip commercials.

Picture-in-Picture

FuboTV is the only live TV streaming service to offer Picture-In-Picture, so you can watch four live streams at the same time. On iPhone and iPad, the service allows you to navigate your device’s interface while still having a P.I.P. window, even after exiting the app.

Verdict

If you’re a sports fan who needs lots of specific channels, fuboTV is hard to beat. Your ability to load up on channel packages and cut them loose month-to-month is a tempting offer. The price has been increasing steadily, but the addition of Bally Sports channels may still make it an attractive offer.

YouTube TV’s inclusion of AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, truTV, and WE tv will seal the deal for some people, while others might be swayed by the unlimited DVR.