YouTube TV, Frontier Cable Announce Deal to Allow Cord Cutters to Combine Service with Internet Bill

Many of the biggest internet providers in the United States offer the option to bundle a cable TV package with internet, and even phone service. Frontier Communications, a broadband provider with more than 3 million domestic customers, has announced it will be offering a new TV/internet bundle with a digital provider: YouTube TV.

Frontier internet customers will soon be able to purchase a YouTube TV subscription with their broadband plan, and see all of it on one single monthly bill. YouTube TV offers over 100 channels, including ESPN, FX,TNT, TBS, FS1, and most of the other highest-demand networks on pay TV. Its plans start at $72.99 per month, but Frontier’s fiber internet customers will get $10 off a YouTube TV subscription for 12 months if they decide to bundle.

“Frontier is a natural partner for YouTube TV, due to our shared dedication to customer choice and flexibility,” said Tony Archibong, Managing Director of Global Product Partnerships at YouTube. “With this next stage of our partnership, Frontier customers will be able to sign up and enjoy all the perks of YouTube TV such as unlimited DVR, the ability to watch on any screen, innovative features such as key plays and multiview, special pricing offers for NFL Sunday Ticket, and the option to cancel the service at any time, all on the same bill as their Frontier internet.”

The deal between Frontier and YouTube TV could signal the beginning of a trend in the industry. Some providers have offered a digital version of their service before, such as DIRECTV STREAM, but this is one of the first distribution agreements between a broadband provider like Frontier and a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV that doesn’t have a linear cable cohort. If it’s successful, perhaps there will be future deals between internet providers and services like Fubo, which could be especially attractive in markets with active sports fanbases.

This move may help YouTube TV mitigate some churn after raising its prices recently. The service recently raised its base subscription price from $64.99 to $72.99 per month. The upside of the service is there’s no extra equipment, such as clunky cable boxes necessary to access it, and no long term contracts locking you into YouTube TV if you end up deciding it’s not for you.

There is another benefit to a YouTube TV subscription. It’s one of the few live TV streamers to offer ultra-high-definition 4K content on compatible TVs and devices. YouTube TV’s 4K add-on is $9.99 per month, but for Frontier fiber internet customers saving $10 per month for a year, it’s essentially free. YouTube TV also offers a multi-view function for sporting events like the NCAA March Madness tournament, and will host the NFL’s out-of-market games package Sunday Ticket starting this year.