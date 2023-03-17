How to Get New YouTube TV Multiview Feature to Enjoy March Madness

When YouTube TV announced this week that it would finally be rolling out a multiview option ahead of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, fans were excited to be able to watch multiple games at once. While this version of the feature is a slimmed-down version of the much-discussed “Mosaic Mode,” which is set to launch in time for the NFL Sunday Ticket, many subscribers to the live TV streaming service didn’t anticipate having to jump through so many hoops to watch the games with the feature.

The multiview rollout is coming in phases, and is expected to take weeks to months before it is available to all subscribers. However, given the interest around March Madness, there is a simple fix for that problem if you haven’t received the multiview function yet. All you have to do is ask to be added to the list by contacting YouTube TV.

The streamer is taking requests via all of its contact methods and has set up a simple form for customers to fill out. However, YouTube TV says that it can take up to 24 hours to add multiview to your profile, so be patient — the company’s customer service reps appear to be especially busy with this and the price increase announced on Thursday. Despite that fact, most reports have indicated that int he first day of the NCAA Men’s Tournament, multiview requests have been fulfilled in a matter of an hour or two.

How to Request YouTube TV Multiview:

Click here to visit the YouTube support page.

Fill out your name, describe the issue you’re having in the “How can we help you?” section, and enter the type of device you’re having the issue on. Including a message like “Please add Multiview to my profile” should do the trick.

Submit the form.

Wait for YouTube to contact you to confirm your request.

Additionally, customers can click the Help icon in the top right corner of the YouTube TV website to go through the process to request a call or chat with a customer service agent. The wait times for both of these options are currently running between 30 and 60 minutes, but they have been successful in getting multiview access added to customer profiles.

Can You Add Multiview to All Profiles on Your YouTube TV Account?

Since YouTube TV allows customers to have multiple profiles, including outside of their home, it can get complicated when a change is made on one profile, but not the others. That seems to currently be the case with multiview access. If everyone on a YouTube TV family sharing plan wants to have the feature included on their profiles, they will need to contact the streamer individually to verify their identity.

Therefore, one member of the family sharing plan can have multiview access, while the other members — even the account creator — does not.

What is YouTube TV’s Multiview Feature?

With this new functionality, YTTV viewers will be able to watch multiple games at once in predetermined groupings. While at first, YouTube TV was only including two-game options, throughout Thursday, that did expand to four-game selections.

Viewers are able to switch between the streams to choose which game they want to hear the audio for. Fans will also have the option to quickly expand a single feed into full-screen mode thanks to this function. There is a few-second lag between when the new feed is selected and when the audio moves, but there is an audio icon in the top left corner of the feed that indicates which game you are hearing during the switch.